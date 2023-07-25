Home » Surgikal Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3430/2023 of 06.13.2023
Health

Surgikal Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3430/2023 of 06.13.2023

by admin

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3430/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14831/2022 Surgikal Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Cook Italia Srl

Attachments:

202303430_03.pdf (PDF 110.3 Kb)

motive aggiunti n. 2 surgical.pdf (PDF 295.3 Kb)

Motive behind SURGICAL.pdf (PDF 275.4 Kb)

Ricorso SURGIKAL SRL.pdf (PDF 375.9 Kb)

SURGICAL_Advice Public Proclamation_signed.pdf (PDF 210.0 Kb)

See also  Sand against fungus gnats: Effectively drive away the pests

You may also like

Basilicata’s Health System: A Critical Evaluation and the...

Cancer scandal: an expert explains what patients should...

The Implications of No Agreement on Electing the...

The violent storm in Milan tonight: “Never seen...

This is how you get rid of winkle...

Comparing Calories: Is Pizza or Piadina More Fattening?

Erection problems: what the heart has to do...

Euromed Srl / Ministry of Health

Lung function test – also important in cardiology

Obama, his personal chef drowns near the former...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy