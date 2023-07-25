Surgikal Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3430/2023 of 06.13.2023

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3430/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14831/2022 Surgikal Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Cook Italia Srl

Attachments:

202303430_03.pdf (PDF 110.3 Kb)

motive aggiunti n. 2 surgical.pdf (PDF 295.3 Kb)

Motive behind SURGICAL.pdf (PDF 275.4 Kb)

Ricorso SURGIKAL SRL.pdf (PDF 375.9 Kb)

SURGICAL_Advice Public Proclamation_signed.pdf (PDF 210.0 Kb)

