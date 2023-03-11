Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t want to waste time to become the most successful skier (unisex value: includes males and females) in the history of the Ski World Cup. So in Aare, after hooking up to Ingemar Stenmark in the giant slalom on Friday 10 March, he proceeded to overtake him, also making the slalom his own in front of the Swiss Holdener and the Swedish Svenn Larsson: the new provisional record is 87 first places, but it will be adjusted more and more because in front of the Colorado girl now there are no more limits and the sky is free to fly higher and higher.

It was the day of the Martians of the snows. And if history was rewritten in two days in Sweden, the land that gave birth to the dethroned Stenmark, in Kranjska Gora another ski alien let it be known that he was present and on the spot. Let’s talk about Marco Odermatt who made him the first of the two Slovenian tests between the wide doors (the second on Sunday 12 March) securing the overall World Cup, number two for him. In the giant-encore, in less than a day, he could also make his specialty one, which would add to the super-G “cup” that has already been on the bulletin board for some time. The Swiss is at the tenth seasonal center in the white circus, the fifth in giant. What’s more, he has the double world championship gold in February, in downhill (a specialty in which he had never won) and between wide goals. Marco is just 25 years old and ahead of him – it is now evident – ​​he has a future as a ruler. See also Thanks to aloe vera, intestinal problems, reflux and not only summer burns could be reduced, without exceeding the recommended doses

But this is above all Mikaela Shiffrin’s moment, who with podium number 136 is -1 from Lindsey Vonn’s 137 and -2 from Marcel Hirscher’s 138. Lady Record has already updated her roadmap: age is on her side (she turns 28 on Monday 13 March), the desire to compete is back very strong after a dark period, so the next goal becomes the 6 general World Cups of Anne Marie Moser-Proell, dominatrix in the 70s and 80s, an intermediate step to try and then attack Marcel Hirscher’s 8. Purely arithmetically at the finals in Soldeu (March 15-19) the American could also try to surpass Tina Maze’s points record in a season: she is now at 2028, in 2013 the Slovenian champion collected 2414. The feat is therefore theoretically possible, but it is extremely difficult: four victories in four races are needed at the Soldeu finals (March 15-19), perhaps an insurmountable obstacle even for Shiffrin in great form today.

However, it is worth summarizing other salient numbers of Mikaela, beyond the 87 first places and 136 podiums: 17 medals between the Games and the World Championships, with 2 and 7 gold respectively; 6 consecutive world titles; 246 World Cup starts, with 35.2% wins, in 13 seasons; 15 World Cups (5 absolute, 7 in slalom, 2 in giant and 1 in super-G). 53 World Cup victories in slalom, the most by any skier, man or woman, in any discipline; 20 giant slalom victories in the World Cup, achieved by the Swiss Vreni Schneider, champion in the 80s and 90s; finally, she was the first and only one among men and women to have established herself in all 6 specialties: downhill, super-G, giant, slalom, combined, parallel. See also More privacy on Whatsapp, you can leave groups without notifying others

