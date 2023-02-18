CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

1.14pm: That’s all for the moment, the appointment is for 3pm with the women’s relay. Thanks for following us and good afternoon!

13.13: Gold therefore for France with Guigonnat, Claude, Jacquelin and Fillon Maillet, silver for Norway and bronze for Sweden, this is the podium of the men’s relay at the Oberhof World Championships

13.11: among the top teams, Italy is the only one not to have shot with 0+14 top-ups, Romania did the best with 0+13, eighth. To complete the top 10 Slovenia and Finland

13.10: Fifth place for Germany, sixth place for Switzerland which in the final detached a good Italy, seventh

13.09: France competed head-on and this paid off in terms of accuracy at the shooting range due to some positive wind windows, Norway started badly and its stars failed, also due to the wind, to reverse the situation , third place in comeback for Sweden that started badly with Femling

13.08: Fourth place for the Czech Republic

13.07: Third place for Sweden which climbs the podium for the umpteenth time

13.06: Fillon Maillet greets the technicians and takes France to the top step of the podium! Second place for Norway

13.05: At km 29.2 27 ″ of advantage for France over Norway

13.04: Finland turns, Hofer covers with two top-ups and starts again with Switzerland fighting for sixth place

13.03: At km 28.6 France has an advantage of 27 “over Norway. It is made for transalpines

13.02: The polygon is very fast for Johannes Boe who makes no mistake and starts again at 32 “from Fillon Maillet, Sweden third at 1’14”, Czech Republic fourth at 1’31”, Germany at 3’33 “

13.02: The en plein of Johannes Boe who is now at the polygon fades

13.01: FILLON MAILLET SHOW! Gold for France

13.00: Last polygon

12.58. At 26.8 km France ahead, at 38″ Norway, at 56″ Sweden, at 1’14” Czech Republic, at 2’01” Germany

12.57: At km 26.1 France ahead, Norway at 40 ″, Sweden at 52 ″, the Czech Republic at 1’05 ″, Germany at 1’58 ″, Italy and Finland at 3’01 ″

12.57: An error by Hofer covered, zero from Finland, Switzerland is wrong, Italy seventh at 2’56 “

12.56: France ahead, at 52 “Norway, at 57″ Sweden and the Czech Republic, at 1’53” Germany

12.56: Norway and Sweden restart with three top-ups

12.55: Errors for Norway and Sweden, the Czech Republic turns twice

12.54: An errore coperto per Fillon Maillet

12.53: Seventh polygon

12.50: At km 24.2 the Czech Republic and France ahead, at 33 ″ Norway and Sweden

12.49: At km 23.6 the Czech Republic ahead, at 5″ France, at 41″ Norway and Sweden, at 1’55” Germany, at 2’14” Switzerland, at 2’33” Italy, Finland, Slovenia

12.47: Czech Republic in the lead at the last change, at 10 “France, at 49″ Norway, Sweden, at 1’48” Germany, at 2’07” Switzerland, at 2’23” Italy and Slovenia

12.44: At km 21.7 the Czech Republic ahead, at 8″ France, at 52″ Sweden, at 55″ Norway, at 1’47” Germany, at 1’56” Switzerland, at 2’23” Italy

12.43: Jacquelin in crisis: at km 21.1 the Czech Republic ahead, at 2 ″ France, at 50 ″ Sweden, at 57 ″ Norway

12.42: France ahead, the Czech Republic at 7 ″, Sweden at 46 ″, Norway at 57, Germany and Switzerland at 1’45 “, Italy with two top-ups at 2 ‘

12.41: The Czech Republic restarts with two top-ups, travel to Norway!

12.40: Tour France! 4 mistakes for Jacquelin, terrible wind

12.39: Sixth polygon

12.38: At km. 19.2 France ahead, at 14″ the Czech Republic, at 1’02” Norway, at 1’18” Sweden, at 2’24” the USA, Switzerland, Italy, Germany

12.37: At km 18.6 France ahead, at 13″ the Czech Republic, at 1’07” Norway, at 1’19” Sweden, at 2’17” the USA, Switzerland, Italy, Germany

12.35: France ahead, the Czech Republic at 5″, Norway at 59″, Sweden at 1’08”, Italy and the USA at 1’59”. at 2’11” Switzerland, at 2’16” Germany

12.35: Eni saves himself with three top-ups and starts again together with the United States, zero from Switzerland and Germany who will be there with Italy

12.34: Zero by Laegreid for Norway, a covered error for Sweden

12.33: Zero of France and the Czech Republic, the Frenchman who starts again in front is very fast

12.31: Fifth polygon

12.30: At km 16.7 the Czech Republic, France ahead, at 58″ Sweden, at 1’07” Norway, at 1’23” Italy

12.28. At km 16.1 Czech Republic, France ahead, at 58″ Sweden, at 1’12” Norway, at 1’20” Italy

12.25: At the second change: Czech Republic ahead, at 2 “France, at 56″ Sweden, at 1’09” Italy and Norway, at 1’37” USA, at 2’10” Belgium, Switzerland, Germany

12.24: At km 14.2 France, the Czech Republic ahead, at 56 “Sweden, at 1’06” Italy, at 1’12 “Norway

12.23: At km 13.6 France, the Czech Republic ahead, at 1’03” Italy and Sweden, at 1’16” Norway, at 1’40” USA

12.22: France and the Czech Republic, at 1’03” Italy, at 1’05” Sweden, at 1’26” Norway, at 1’41” USA, at 1’47” Lithuania

12.21: THE WIND HAS ARRIVED AND ITALY RISES TO THIRD PLACE!!! In front of France and the Czech Republic, Ponsiluoma also comes back for Sweden and is fourth

12.20: There is a storm, Ukraine and Germany go around and Italy starts again!!!

12.19: France and the Czech Republic restart, errors for Germany

12.18: Tour Switzerland, everyone is wrong

12.17: Fourth polygon

12.16: At km 11.7 in front of the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, at 26 “Germany, at 38” Norway, Ukraine, at 53 “Austria, Canada, at 1’08” Italy

12.15: At km 11.1 the Czech Republic ahead, Switzerland and France at 3″, Germany at 27″, Norway and Ukraine at 44″, Italy at 1’10″

12.14: Czech Republic ahead, France at 9 ″, Switzerland at 17 ″, Germany at 31 ″, Canada at 47 ″, Ukraine at 50 ″, Austria and Norway at 52 ″, Slovenia at 59 ″, Italy at 1’11 ″

12.14: Zero from Norway, Giacomel covers the mistakes with two top-ups but loses a lot

12.13: Zero from the Czech Republic, a mistake for France and Switzerland, covered, zero from Germany

12.11: third polygon

12.09: At km 9.2: France, Switzerland and the Czech Republic ahead, at 28″ Germany, at 42″ Canada and Austria, at 46″ Ukraine, Italy, Slovenia, Lithuania, Norway, at 1’19” Sweden

12.08: At km 8.7 France, Switzerland and the Czech Republic ahead, at 28 ″ Germany, at 37 ″ Canada and Austria, at 48 ″ Ukraine, Italy, Slovenia, Lithuania, at 55 ″ Norway, at 1’19 “Sweden

12.07: Czech Republic and Switzerland recover on France

12.05: First change: France ahead, at 3 “Czech Republic, Switzerland, at 27″ Germany, at 29″ Canada, at 37″ Austria, at 45″ Ukraine, Italy, Slovenia, Lithuania, at 59” Norway, at 1′ 21” Sweden

12.03: At km 6.7 in front of France, at 4 ″ the Czech Republic and Switzerland, at 19 ″ Germany, Canada, at 48 ″ Italy

12.02: At km 6.1 in front of France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, at 8 ″ Germany, Canada, at 28 ″ Austria, at 40 ″ Ukraine, Lithuania, Italy and Slovenia

12.01: Switzerland ahead, 7 ″ Germany, Canada, Czech Republic, 10 ″ France, 25 ″ Austria, 30 ″ Lithuania, 35 ″ Italy, 58 ″ Norway, 1′ Sweden

12.00. Switzerland restarts without errors, Italy restarts without top-ups, Norway in crisis, France two errors, Sweden runs

11.58: Second polygon

11.56: At km 4.2 in front of France and the Czech Republic, at 3 ″ Canada, Germany, Slovenia, Switzerland, Sweden, Ukraine, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Norway, Italy

11.55: At km 3.6 in front of France, the Czech Republic, Germany, Canada, Slovenia, Switzerland, Sweden, at 5 ″ Ukraine, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, at 10 ″ Italy, at 13 ″ Norway

11.54: Germany ahead, 2 ″ France, Switzerland and Canada, 5 ″ Slovenia, Lithuania, Sweden, Italy at 14 ″, Norway at 22 ″

11.53: Germany and France are not wrong, one mistake for Sweden, one for Italy, double for Norway

11.51: First polygon

11.49: France, Czech Republic, Norway, Germany, Slovenia, Sweden, Italy ahead of km 1.7. Japan breaks away

11.47: At km 1.1 in front of France, Norway, the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden. Italy eighth, compact group

11.45: The men’s relay has started!

11.44: It started to rain in Oberhof, increasingly difficult conditions

11.44: Fettuccine del vento confirming borderline situations. A race full of twists awaits us

11.43: Among the luxury outsiders Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic and the Azzurri who, if they find a good feeling with the polygon, could have their say for the top 5.

11.40: For places on the podium, the other favorites are France with Guigonnat, Fabien Claude, Jacquelin and Fillon Maillet, Sweden with Femling, Ponsiluoma, Nelin and Samuelsson and the hosts of Germany with Strelow, Kuehn, Rees and Doll.

11.37: Today’s big favorite is Norway with Christiansen, T. Boe, Laegreid and J. Boe, who is hunting for his sixth gold medal in Oberhof

11.34: In the men’s field, the Italian team is a mix of young and experienced. The relay will be opened by Didier Bionaz, who will pass the baton to Tommaso Giacomel (bronze in the single mixed). Space will follow for Elia Zeni and the veteran Lukas Hofer. We recall that Italy won the silver medal in the medley relay that opened the event and the bronze in the single mixed.

11.31: A very uncertain race is expected also due to the wind that knocked down some trees yesterday and is expected to be quite strong: a situation that could really shuffle the cards. The wind seems to have dropped in the last few minutes but there is a danger of rain

11.28: The wind, we say it right away, will be a factor for this race but the organizing committee and the IBU have decided that we can compete and therefore the men’s relay will start regularly despite the right concerns on the eve

11.25: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the men’s relay, on the distance of 4×7.5 km, scheduled in Oberhof in Germany, which awards the world title of the specialty.

THE STARTING BIBS

08.20 Important news! After consultation with forest authorities and meteorological experts, the IBU and the Oberhof 2023 organizing committee have decided not to postpone, for now, today’s races, which were previously at great risk due to the extremely strong winds forecast for the day . At 10:45 the jury of the competition will still meet to verify if the races can be played with validity also from a technical point of view, but in any case now the chances of seeing today’s two races are certainly much higher than this early morning.

6.50 Good morning friends of OA Sport. The race is very risky because wind gusts between 75 and 80 km/h are expected in Oberhof! At 11.45 the jury will make a decision on the dispute in the competition.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the men’s relay, over the distance of 4×7.5 km, scheduled in Oberhof in Germany, which awards the world title of the specialty. It’s the day of the men’s and women’s relays and Italy, in both races, will start as outsiders but with the possibility of entering the fight for the medals. It promises to be a very uncertain race also due to the wind that knocked down some trees yesterday and it promises to be quite strong: a situation that could really shuffle the cards.

In the men’s field, the Italian team is a mix of young and experienced players. To open the relay will be Didier Bionazwhich will pass the baton to Tommaso Giacomel (bronze in single mixed). Space to follow Elijah Zeni and to the veteran Lukas Hofer. We recall that Italy won the silver medal in the medley relay that opened the event and the bronze in the single mixed.

Today’s big favorites are Norway with Christiansen, T. Boe, Laegreid and J. Boe, who are chasing their sixth gold medal in Oberhof, France with Guigonnat, Fabien Claude, Jacquelin and Fillon Maillet, Sweden with Femling, Ponsiluoma, Nelin and Samuelsson and the hosts of Germany with Strelow, Kuehn, Rees and Doll. Among the luxury outsiders Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic and the Azzurri who, should they find a good feeling with the shooting range, could have their say for the top 5.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the men’s relay, over the distance of 4×7.5 km, scheduled in Oberhof in Germany, which assigns the world title of the specialty scheduled for today, Saturday 18 January, at 11.45. Have fun with our live broadcast in real time!

