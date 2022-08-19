“Long Covid is short-lived, after six months many problems disappear”. This is the title of a detailed article published on Republicwhich takes into account an in-depth study conducted in Lombardy on a sample of 50,000 infected subjects during the first wave and healed by 30 June 2020.

In a nutshell, the study – carried out by the Polyclinic and the University of Milan, by the Ircss Multimedica, by the Region and by the Mario Negri Institute – denies what the same authors had reported in a first analysis published in the Journal of Internal Medicinein which it seemed to manifest itself the sinister shadow of a long Covid with serious and unpredictable outcomes. In fact, it was argued that those who had been hospitalized for Covid, but then had been discharged, in one case out of 5 had to return to the emergency room within six months for reasons other than infection. 15% of patients who ended up in intensive care for coronavirus and then came out had undergone a new hospitalization, always within six months. 1.2% of the infected, even with mild symptoms, later died from causes not directly related to the infection. Even when it is overcome – was the final message – Covid leaves an impact on health that weighs on the individual, and also on the health system.

But six months later the situation is reversed. In another article also published in the aforementioned international journal, Pier Mannuccio Mannucci, professor of internal medicine at the University, writes that “at least as regards the most important symptoms, those that require hospital or family doctor assistance, long Covid doesn’t last long. The parameters of the 50,000 infected in the first hour have returned to the average levels that preceded the pandemic. “Of course – adds Mannucci – we do not take into account more subjective symptoms, such as anxiety or fatigue. I know of people who continue to complain of malaise even after many months ”.

Now, the astonishing discovery of these scientists seems to dispel one of the main cornerstones of the viral terror policy, which has allowed a large part of the Italian population to accept the most absurd and hateful restrictive measures adopted in the advanced world. That is the idea of ​​being faced with a totally anomalous disease compared to all those caused by other respiratory viruses and which, precisely for this reason, could not be faced with the same, acquired methodology. Almost as if it were a sort of demonic possession – and indeed on the level of mass psychology this is how the fear of Sars-Cov-2 infection spread , the message was passed that the Mephistophelian contagion constituted a sort of eternal damnation and, for this reason, to be avoided like the plague.

So much so that still today many information operators tend to overestimate enormously a virus that for healthy people has never been a big problem. Suffice it to say that, during a live broadcast of the European Athletics Championships, taking place in Munich, a well-known Rai commentator attributed to the aftermath of Covid the poor performance of an Italian fifteenth-century player eliminated in the semifinals. For the record, the same athlete, who recently tested positive for the swab without symptoms, then substantially denied in an interview the spurious correlation between the previous positivity and his non-optimal performance, attributing it to accumulated fatigue and an excess of pre-tension. competition.

Furthermore, still on the subject of the discovery of hot water, the fact that at the beginning of this obscure health story some people previously hospitalized with Covid-19, after being discharged were forced to return to the hospital does not seem an element worthy of Note. As in fact the professor explained Roberto Bernabeithen resigned from the Scientific Technical Committee, since it is a disease that essentially affects very old and very sick people, it does not take a genius of medicine to understand that a fraction of them, struggling with a particularly bad flu, would then have suffered a further hospitalization.

Without then considering the evil power of terrifying suggestion that even today the unique newspaper of the virus continues to exercise in the collective imagination, reminding us 24 hours a day that the virus is always alive and fighting with us. A rather senseless message that, in addition to bringing water to the political mill of those who have speculated on the health of Italians, can only stimulate the most paranoid subjects to go to the emergency room even if only for a severe cold. Other than long Covid of Egypt, therefore. Here there is only a sanitary delusion unprecedented that, despite the growing evidence of scientific data and studies, is really hard to die.

Claudio Romiti, August 19, 2022