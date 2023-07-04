Surprise Macron visits a barracks and thanks the police

breaking latest news – The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron he went by surprise in visit in a police barracks a Paris. The French press reports it, quoting the Elysée according to which the head of state wants to bring his own with this visit support for law enforcement after many nights of violent protests.

Accompanied by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the president went to the barracks Bessie’res in the 17th arrondissement of the capital, which welcomes the agents of Anti Crime Brigade.

“He wanted us to be by their side for thank them of their mobilization in recent days and guarantee his support,” said the Elysee source.

The violence of the last few days have provoked danni for at least 20 million euros have youpublic transport of the Ile de France, the region in which it is located Paris. It is the first estimate by the authority that manages transport in the region, Ile-de-France Mobilite’s (IDFM). The damage estimate includes the burnt buses and trams and the street furniture that was broken.

French companies were also heavily damaged: they estimate damages of one billion euros.

Even tonight and tomorrow, and in any case “until calm has completely returned”, the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin decided to confirm “the current police deployment”, i.e 45 thousand agents.

Darmanin confirms the deployment of 45,000 agents

“We will maintain the current level of mobilization until it is fully calm has returned” Darmanin said in a video conference call from the offices of the sub-prefecture of Saint-Quentin in the Aisne department, northeast of Paris.

Also with him were the ministers of ecological transition and territorial cohesion, Christophe Bechuand the economy Bruno the Mayor. They asked the prefects to open counters to “respond to the difficulties of the mayors whose municipalities have been affected by urban violence to facilitate their task”.

“There are no social excuses”

Darmanin thanked “policemen, firefighters and gendarmes for their commitment to the service of the French” and assured that the government “will not allow anyone to stab the republic. The message remains that of the past few days: firmness, arrests, presentation before justice”.

The interior minister specified that “there are no social excuses” and stressed not to confuse “the immense majority of people who live in popular neighborhoods with delinquents”

