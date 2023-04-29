surprise meeting at the restaurant

MARRAKECH (MAROCCO) – Day of celebration for Ilary Blasi: the showgirl and presenter of the ‘Island of the Famous’ has blown out 42 candles, in the company of his partner, Bastian Mullerentrepreneur and former model with whom the presenter began a relationship shortly after the end of the marriage with Francesco Totti. To celebrate his 42nd birthday, Muller himself organized a romantic surprise for Ilary: an extra-luxury candlelight dinner, waiting together for midnight atAlmaha Marrakech & SPA, a luxury five-star hotel in Morocco. The next day the two met a decidedly familiar face in a restaurant…

Ilary Blasi, first birthday without Totti: here are his best photos

Ilary, what a surprise in Marrakech

The presenter has in fact published a story on Instagram in which she ‘reveals’ the identity of the person sitting in front of her at the restaurant. It’s about Nicholas Savinoformer columnist of theIsland of the Famous‘ who had covered his face with a napkin. “One comes to Marrakech and meets…” is Ilary’s ironic comment while Savino removes the napkin from his face. Then, jokingly, the same radio host asks Blasi and Muller for the address of the “pizza tour” where they were the previous evening. “If I’m not mistaken it was all for one euro!“, is Savino’s comment to which Ilary replied in turn with a joke and laughter:”Era un all you can eat“.





Birthday in Marrakech, the images of Ilary with Bastian



