“Surprised by the decision to hold the Springsteen concert in Ferrara with the ongoing emergency”

The Emilia-Romagna Region, through the vice president delegated for civil protection Irene Priolo, expressed to the Prefect and the mayor of Ferrara «the surprise of the choice to hold the Bruce Springsteen concert anyway and to request the activation of civil protection volunteering, given the very serious emergency that is affecting a large part of the regional territory”. The Region itself makes it known in a note. «The decision whether or not to hold the concert in Ferrara – says Priolo – is not up to the Region, nor to the Commissioner for the management of the current emergency. This decision belongs solely to the Municipality of Ferrara, which autonomously chose to confirm the event».

Priolo let it be known that he denied the willingness to employ civil protection means and men for the concert who are not municipal volunteers, excluding in any case all those who have functional professionalism for the emergency activities currently at work. “And this – he concludes – all the more so when resources from other Regions are also involved in flood management”.

