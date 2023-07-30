Surprising Research Finding: Is Vegan Milk Healthier Than Cow’s Milk?

Almond milk, oat milk, pistachio milk, cashew milk – new plant-based milk products that promise to make their consumers even healthier appear to be appearing on the market every day. But is plain cow’s milk so bad?

The answer to this question was provided by scientists on July 24, 2023 at the American Society for Nutrition conference in Boston. The as yet unpublished data are available to “Business Insider” in advance.

Scientists analyzed 237 plant milk products from 23 manufacturers

“Business Insider” reports that the scientists examined a total of 237 plant-based milk products from 23 different manufacturers for their analysis. Calorific and nutritional values, minerals, vitamins and trace elements were considered.

The result: Plain cow’s milk had a significantly higher nutrient density than almost all plant-based alternatives. Of the 237 plant-based milk products, only 28 contained approximately the same amount of vitamin D, calcium and protein as animal milk.

2nd place: oat milk

Oat milk performed best: Among the plant-based milk products, it was most often fortified with vitamin D and calcium and contained both important substances in 76 percent of all cases considered.

3rd and 4th place: soy milk, almond milk

Soy and almond milks were also often fortified and therefore contained significant amounts of vitamin D and calcium. Soy milk was also the only type of plant-based milk to have a similarly high protein content as cow’s milk – around eight grams per glass (200-250 ml).

Other vegan milks contained only a quarter as much protein on average.

1st place: cow’s milk

Despite all the additives, no plant-based milk came close to cow’s milk in terms of nutrient density and diversity. According to “Business Insider”, even the researchers were surprised by this result.

The fact that cow’s milk is richer in protein than plant milk has been “known for a long time”, says nutritionist Dr. Abigail Johnson from the University of Minnesota. Still, she would have been surprised at the magnitude of the discrepancy in nutritional values.

“I thought [vor Beginn der Forschung]that manufacturers [von veganer Milch] would look at cow’s milk and try to adapt their products to it,” says Dr. Johnson. “I believe [nun]that the taste, mouthfeel and other characteristics development [der veganen] pushing products the most and not so much whether they are nutritionally consistent with cow’s milk.”

Some scientists are critical of research results

According to Business Insider, however, the research results also showed the health benefits of vegan milk. Some of the scientists interpreted the results more in favor of vegan milk or at least neutrally.

So explained Dr. Christopher Gardner, director of the Stanford Diabetes Research Center, told CNN: “None of the plant-based milks contain cholesterol, all are very low in saturated fat, and some contain fiber.”

Cow’s milk, on the other hand, always contains cholesterol and saturated fatty acids, so the blanket claim that cow’s milk is nutritionally superior to plant-based milk is simply “nonsense”.

The relative value of individual nutrients is always determined as a function of the needs and functional status of an individual organism.