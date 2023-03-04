Home Health Surprising result: This is how whole milk performs at Stiftung Warentest
Visible milk fat, ivory or light ivory color. Slightly buttery taste, pure smell: According to the tasters of Stiftung Warentest, this is what makes the test winners of the whole milk comparison.

The test from the
Edition 03/2023
delivers convincing results. The ratings of the testers were rarely so good. The experts tested a total of 28 products, six of which are traditionally made and 22 have a longer shelf life. Of these 28 products, six were rated “very good” and 18 “good”.

The winners at a glance

Organic brands were particularly convincing in the test. Five of the six test winners bear this seal:

  • Arla pasture milk (approx. 1.79 euros per liter)
  • Demeter Dennree from Denn’s Biomarkt (approx. 1.79 euros per liter)
  • Demeter Nordfrische farmer’s milk from Edeka (approx. 1.79 euros per liter)
  • Black Forest milk (approx. 1.89 euros per liter)
  • Hay milk from the Transparent Dairy (approx. EUR 1.89 per liter)

The sixth “very good” whole milk is the discounter’s animal welfare pasture milk
Aldi
.

Other well-known branded products such as Bärenmarke or Weihenstephan do not quite make it into the best category. However, they are still rated “good”. The products from the discounters Netto and Lidl also receive this rating.

No real losers

You will look in vain for bad test results in the study. The most negative evaluation of the experts is the grade “satisfactory”. Four of the longer shelf life products were placed in this category because they were not subjected to a gentle superheat. Even if the taste is good or even very good, according to the experts, the treatment damages the chemical quality.

Another manufacturer gets points deducted because it advertises a “regionally” manufactured product but bottles its milk in another federal state.

You can read the full report
Read up for a fee at the Stiftung Warentest
.

