surprising vote, possible diplomatic breakthrough

China and Indiahitherto opposed to outright condemnation of Moscow for the invasion ofUkrainevoted on a resolution of the General Assembly of theHim on relations between the United Nations and the Council of Europe in which explicit reference is made to the “aggression of the Russian Federation of Ukraine”.





Diplomatic breakthrough

The news is rather surprising considering that until now the two giants have always been reluctant to take clear-cut positions against the Russia Of Vladimir Putin.

The go-ahead for the text of the resolution (approved last week with 122 votes in favour, 5 against and 18 abstentions) represents a first diplomatic change of course in the position of Delhi and Beijing towards the war unleashed by the Russian ‘Tsar’.

Borrell’s intervention

A step appreciated by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell who commented on Twitter.





“The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on cooperation with the Council of Europe by 122 votes, including major G20 partners such as China, Brazil, India and Indonesia. We welcome the resolution, which clearly qualifies the war against Ukraine as ‘aggression by the Russian Federation’”, the European exponent ‘chirped’.

The vote on the resolution, despite the positions of India and China, failed to elicit unanimity. Indeed they have voted against Belarus, Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea and of course the Russia.







Kiev calls for new sanctions against Russia and Belarus

At the moment there seems to be no glimmer of peace between Ukraine and Russia. In the past few hours, the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament, has appealed to the European Commission, the European Parliament, the European Council, the World Trade Organization, the governments and parliaments of foreign countries to impose sanctions against Russian and Belarusian timber, fish and seafood. According to MEP Oleksii Honcharenko of the European Solidarity party, the Ukrainian parliament today voted in favor of the relevant resolution.

Ukraine’s Parliament also calls for a ban on the sale, supply, transfer, export, leasing of equipment and related components used for logging, timber processing, harvesting and processing of fish and seafood in Russia and Belarus.



