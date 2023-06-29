Surprising why you should put 4 bay leaves behind the door

The use of some bay leaves to be placed behind the doors seems to have beneficial effects. In nature, the different types of plants have always been used for various very effective home and natural remedies.

Laurel or laurel leaves are rich in beneficial substances that can be used to solve various problems. Laurel, or Laurus nobilis, is a very common aromatic plant throughout the territory, having many healing and beneficial properties. This beautiful and fragrant Mediterranean plant has always been used for various uses. In fact, this evergreen plant finds application in the cosmetic sector, in the kitchen, as an ornamental plant, for healing purposes and to keep insects away.

Properties of the laurel

The laurel plant can boast multiple beneficial and healing properties. It seems that laurel is rich in minerals and vitamins, as well as being an excellent natural antioxidant. The leaves of this precious plant can be used for various reasons.

The Bay leaves placed under the pillow, they are an excellent solution for a peaceful sleep. Laurel is known to help digestion, promote relaxation, cure muscle pain, flu, fight fatigue, cure menstrual pain, cure bad breath, purify the kidneys and as a natural disinfectant.

Due to the beneficial substances present in its leaves, laurel is used in the herbal field for the creation of diuretic and stimulant products. In the phytotherapeutic field it is used to make a laurel infusion, useful for its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.

Beyond the many healing properties of laurelits relaxing, astringent, purifying and insecticide power should also be mentioned.

Uses of laurel in housewares

The Laurelhas always been used to flavor and enrich the flavor of various dishes. The dry leaves of the laurel are used in the kitchen, but it can also be used to make liqueurs and other dishes. Bay leaves are often used to flavor sauces, soups and sauces. It is also widely used for the preparation of herbal teas, decoctions and infusions.

It is a perennial rustic plant, rich in precious vitamins and folic acid, which help to have skin and eyesight in excellent condition. The presence of vitamin C makes it perfect as an antioxidant and to stimulate the immune system.

The presence of B vitamins, on the other hand, are important for the proper functioning of the nervous system. The numerous minerals contained in bay leaves are useful for the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system.

Decoctions and infusions made with bay leaves are excellent for dealing with typical winter diseases and stimulating the appetite. Laurel oil it is a valid beauty ally, since it can be used to create a soap with antibacterial properties.

Repel insects with bay leaf

Among the different characteristics and benefits of laurel, its ability to be a must be mentioned excellent natural insecticide. It is said that this plant keeps insects away, such as flies, cockroaches and annoying mosquitoes. In addition to flavoring dishes in the kitchen, the bay leaves are a cheap and natural remedy against all kinds of insects which can creep into the house.

In Middle Eastern countries, it has always been used as a natural remedy against insects. Its fragrant leaves are rich in lauric acid, which has the characteristic of keeping insects away. In order to take advantage of its insecticidal power, it is enough to make a laurel solution.

And home remedy for insects, it consists in placing some bay leaves, about three or four, behind the doors of the house, to keep all the insects away. The essential oil contained in the Laurel is useful in many cases, such as for example to soothe rheumatic pains or strengthen the hair and relieve muscle pain.

To create the Laurel-based insecticide solution, it is simply necessary to combine distilled water with a few drops of Laurel essential oil. There Laurel insecticide mixture created must then be placed in a spray bottle and sprayed in domestic environments or in areas where you want to keep insects away.

