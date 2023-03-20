There is a lot of talk about surrogate pregnancy, but are we sure we know what it is? Also called improperly “womb for rent”occurs when a woman voluntarily takes the place of another in pregnancy and childbirth (surrogate mother). It is often thought to be a practice requested above all by same-sex couplesbut international data maintain that, in percentage terms, 80% are made up of heterosexual couples.

Just to limit ourselves to the world of stars, there are many hetero couples who have resorted to it. From Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, from Robert De Niro to George Lucas, up to Paris Hilton, Dennis Quaid and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Surrogate pregnancy: ethical issues

Surrogacy presents many psychological, ethical, social, legal and economic difficulties. However, in the case of women with perfectly functioning ovaries but no functioning uterus (or who for other clinical reasons cannot sustain a pregnancy) it is the only way to have a biologically homologous natural childin all respects the result of the union between oneself and one’s partner.

It also represents the only way to become parents for couples in which, for example, the woman has a handicap which prevents both pregnancy and adoption.

How many types of surrogacy are there?

There are two forms of surrogacy: traditional and gestational.

Traditional surrogacy

Traditional surrogacy prevents that it is the father’s sperm that fertilizes the surrogate mother through insemination. In other words, the child is conceived with the father’s sperm and the surrogate mother’s oocytes. In this case she is therefore also the child’s biological/genetic mother as well as his gestational mother.

Precisely for this reason the traditional surrogacy is today considered a problematic procedure and indeed it is expressly prohibited in many countries.

Gestational surrogacy

In the gestational stage, a medical professional implants embryos formed with the recipient father’s sperm (or from a donor, if the recipient father is sterile) and with the recipient mother’s eggs (or from a donor, if the recipient mother is sterile). In this case, therefore, the surrogate mother only lends her own uterus (and is therefore called a gestational mother) but not her oocytes.

Gestational surrogacy is complex and expensive. However, it has the advantage of avoiding the psychological and legal complications of traditional surrogacy, and for this reason it is the most widely practiced form of surrogacy.

Surrogate pregnancy: where it is possible and where it is illegal. In Italy it is already illegal

Let’s say right away that in Italy it is already prohibited by the law 40 which provides for imprisonment from three months to two years and a fine that fluctuates from 600,000 euros to one million. It is estimated that every year 200 Italian couples still make use of it, 90% of them are heterosexual couples. Surrogacy is also prohibited in France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

Even where it is possible, there are many rules to follow

Italian citizens who to circumvent the prohibition put in place by our law decide to go abroadthey must be very careful in choosing countries where it is in force right alone, i.e. where one becomes a citizen of that country at the time of birth. This is the case in the United States and Canada, where children automatically become US or Canadian citizens when they are born. This is important, because in these cases there are no problems with transcribing birth certificates.

On the other hand, those who choose countries where one does not become citizens simply because they were born in that territory risk a lot. Children do not have citizenship and to leave those countries, parents must contact the Italian embassy to obtain nationality. However, if the embassy suspects that the child was born through surrogacy, they snap the criminal complaint. In this case, the initiation of criminal proceedings for “alteration of birth status” may be triggered. It is a crime punishable by imprisonment from 3 to 10 years. In reality, from 2004 to today there have been only about thirty proceedings.

The United States

The United States is the first country to have made pregnancy legal for others. Rules vary by state, although anyone is allowed to. In some states it is prohibited, in others it is possible. There are also agencies that follow all the practices.

Canada and Great Britain

Also in Canada there are specialized agencies. However, compensation to the pregnant woman is prohibited. We talk about altruistic surrogacy. In Great Britain, surrogacy is forbidden for singles, and so is compensation. After birth, the child is adopted by the couple who have resorted to this type of gestation.

Greece

In Greece it is excluded for gay couples and is only legal and if the woman is unable to carry on with the pregnancy. This is the case of women who do not have a uterus or ovaries or who would risk their lives with pregnancy. The expectant mother and intended parents must reside in Greece and the expectant mother only receives a reimbursement of expenses.

Russia

Despite the policies defined by many homophobic international organizations, in Russia everyone can access surrogacy. There are no limits for heterosexual or homosexual couples and it is possible to buy both eggs and gametes.

In countries where there is no law

There is no law prohibiting it so it is tolerated in the Netherlands, Romania, the Czech Republic and Armenia. In India, Cambodia and Mexico, women can rent their uterus but not donate it: the intended parents have to pay. In Brazil, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, surrogacy is only permitted if the pregnant woman does not receive any payment.

In India

In India, surrogacy has a turnover of almost half a billion dollars a year with 3,000 specialized clinics. The woman carrying a child of a foreign couple – about 20% of the total – will be paid seven times more than one of an Indian couple. Thailand has also restricted the possibility of surrogacy only to couples with at least one Thai component.

