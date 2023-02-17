Surrogacy it is a practice in which a woman carries out a pregnancy on behalf of a couple or a person. It’s a hot topic, that raises many ethical and legal questions.

Today there are many women or couples who wish to have a biological child but cannot continue a pregnancy. In these cases the choice of a surrogate mother seems ideal.

Find out how surrogacy works, in which countries it is legal and what the costs are.

What is surrogacy

Some women can’t get pregnant or to continue a pregnancy, until delivery. Some of them, to overcome this problem and still fulfill their desire to become mothers, they decide to “borrow” another woman’s belly. A sort of natural incubator.

The egg cell, in fact, will be of the biological mother (i.e. the woman who is unable to carry on with the pregnancy) and can be fertilized by her husband, partner or donor.

Once fertilized, the egg cell will be implanted in the surrogate mother who will carry the pregnancy to term, deliver the baby and return it to the parents after birth.

Sometimes it is the surrogate mother herself who donates the egg cell, when it is not possible to recover the eggs from the future mother or when a gay couple wants a child. In this case the surrogate mother will coincide with the biological mother.

How surrogacy works

There are two types of surrogacy, depending on the origin of the eggs used during the treatment: full surrogacy and partial or traditional surrogacy.

Traditional or partial surrogacy

The surrogate mother not only “lends” her belly, but also provides the egg cell. This makes her not only a loan mother, but also a biological mother.

In this case it is sufficient to carry out an artificial insemination. When ovulation is imminent, sperm from the future father or a donor is placed into the surrogate mother’s uterus so that fertilization occurs naturally.

This method, however, it is becoming less and less used because the fact that the surrogate mother also has a genetic link with the child can complicate legal procedures. Furthermore, the emotional bond may play a stronger role when the surrogate mother passes her DNA to the baby.

Full or total surrogacy

The surrogate mother has no biological connection with the child, as the eggs are from the biological mother who may be the claimant or an egg donor.

In total surrogacy, fertilization must take place in vitro.

This type of surrogacy is more technically complex, as it automatically involves more gamete processing. However it is becoming more common as there is no genetic link between the surrogate and the child; its role is limited to pregnancy and childbirth.

The eggs are fertilized in the laboratory with sperm from the future father or a donor. After a few days of cell culture, the resulting embryo(s) can be transferred to the surrogate mother.

In which countries is surrogacy allowed?

Assuming that surrogacy (also called surrogate motherhood) is prohibited and illegal in Italy, let’s see where it is allowed.

Commercial surrogacy (i.e. against the payment of a sum of money) is allowed in the following countries:

India;

USA (in some states);

Sud Africa;

Ukraine;

Russia;

Georgia;

Mexico.

In the following states, altruistic surrogacy is allowed, i.e. for the sake of couples who cannot have children, but without cash payment.

Denmark;

Ireland;

Latvia;

Greece;

When;

Great Britain;

Canada;

Israel;

Australia.

The uterus for rent in Italy is a crime. Law 40/2004 provides, in article 12, paragraph 6, that “Anyone who, in whatever form, carries out, organizes or advertises the marketing of gametes or embryos or surrogacy is punished with imprisonment from three months to two years and with a fine ranging from 600,000 to one million euros.…”.

Paragraph 9 says: “The suspension from one to three years from the professional exercise is ordered for the operator of a health profession convicted of one of the offenses referred to in this article…”.

Who can apply for surrogacy

Parents who are unable to have children can resort to surrogacy.

Hormonal imbalances, organ malfunctions, scarred fallopian tubes, missing uterus, diseases such as endometriosis or old age, can be the reasons why couples choose surrogacy.

This is a choice that many homosexual couples who want to become parents also make.

Pros and cons of surrogacy

I pro of surrogacy for the couple who decide to take this path, are the following:

Build your own family;

Have a genetic link with the child. Many parents choose surrogacy and not adoption, for this very reason;

Be involved in every stage of the pregnancy: communicating with their surrogate, attending doctor’s appointments, and being present at the birth. This is a comforting and exciting way to get involved in pregnancy.

The cons of surrogacy are the following:

The high cost;

Logistical needs such as having to move to a foreign country;

Emotional complexities. The process is not simple and sometimes you might feel guilty.

Surrogacy costs

Surrogacy for married heterosexual couples has been legal in Ukraine since 1997. Prices here range on average from 40,000 to 80,000 euros, including all legal and medical costs, as well as compensation for the surrogate mother.

International surrogacy has been banned in India since 2016, while altruistic surrogacy is allowed for sterile Indian residents.

Surrogacy for heterosexual couples is legal in Georgia. Prices for surrogacy vary on average from €40,000 to €70,000, including all legal and medical costs, as well as remuneration of the surrogate.

Surrogacy prices in the United States range from $110,000 to $170,000. they include agency fees, surrogacy fees, attorney fees, and medical bills at a fertility clinic.