Surveillance goes off for 19 Big Techs

L’ Ue says stop to the “digital far west”. For this reason, starting from 25 August the European Commission has drawn up a list of 19 major digital platforms which will be put under surveillance . These include Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter and Tik Tok. The news was announced by the commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, explaining that companies “ they will have to change their behavior if they want to continue operating in Europe”.

What the DSA provides The nineteen platforms were designated on the basis of their user base, which for each reaches at least 45 million people active online each month. Companies will now have to comply, within four months, with all new obligations under the DSA, which aim to empower and protect online users, including children, by requiring designated services to assess and mitigate their systemic risks and provide robust tools of content moderation. Among the most important innovations is the introduction of reporting systems for illegal content which the platforms will then have to examine and eventually remove in a timely manner. Advertisements based on sensitive user data – such as ethnic origin, political opinions or sexual orientation – will no longer be displayed, with a de facto prohibition of profiling. The tech giants are then called to redesign their systems to ensure a high level of privacy, security and safety of minors, with special risk assessments that also include the potential negative effects on their mental health. EU rules also provide for the adoption of measures against disinformation. For those who violate the rules, there are fines of up to 6% of the annual turnover and, in the event of a repeat offense, a ban on operating on European territory.

