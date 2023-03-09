news-txt”>

A “Survival course in the delivery room for new fathers”: it was launched by the hospital of San Donà di Piave (Venice), which belongs to Ulss 4, and was proposed thinking of the fact that most of the attention during pregnancy is addressed to expectant mothers.

“The role of the father in the delivery room has changed over the years – explains the director of the obstetrics unit, Marika Soldà -. Today the father can take an active part in the moment of delivery, for this reason we have deemed it useful to provide some advice to prepare and help dads move through the most delicate stages in the delivery room, to make this event even more beautiful and remain forever imprinted in the parents’ minds”.

It is no coincidence that the course, organized by those who experience the birth of a child on the front line, the midwives, aims to guide fathers in the most particular and agitated phases of childbirth: from the management of emotions and events in the labor room, at the childbirth, up to the management of the days of hospitalization and the return home.

“We will explain to future dads – observe the midwives of the birthplace of San Donà – that they can not only have an observer role, but can be a concrete and important support to their partner or wife who is giving birth, and indirectly help those who are also managing childbirth”.