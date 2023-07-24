Surviving the Scorching Summer: Understanding and Managing Summer Fever

Italy in the Grip of Record-breaking Heat Waves

Italy is currently experiencing a scorching heatwave, with record-breaking temperatures and a heat emergency in effect. The country is no stranger to such extreme heat, with similar situations occurring every summer. However, the names given to these heatwaves, such as anticyclone Charon, Lucifer, and Hannibal, do little to provide reassurance to the public.

In addition to the intense heat, Italians are also facing another unexpected summer ailment – summer fever. This condition, also known as summer flu, is characterized by a series of recurring symptoms. It seems that even during the summer months, people are not safe from typical wintertime illnesses like fever, flu, and colds.

There are three main causes of summer fever: fever from climate, infectious fever, and fever due to stress or tiredness. Climate fever is primarily caused by thermal shocks. Contrary to popular belief, it is not just the heat itself that poses a threat. The desired relief of air conditioning or a refreshing summer storm can actually weaken our immune defenses and make us more vulnerable to respiratory infections. Sudden changes in temperature can immobilize the cilia in our respiratory epithelium, allowing viruses and pathogens to enter our system without resistance.

Heat stroke, or hyperthermia, is another significant danger during summer. It occurs when the body’s thermoregulation systems fail, leading to an internal temperature that can exceed 40°C. This extreme heat is incompatible with normal bodily functions and can be life-threatening, particularly for older adults with chronic conditions or those engaging in excessive physical activity.

Stress and tiredness also contribute to the onset of summer fever. These conditions can weaken the immune system, making it more susceptible to infections. Additionally, the summer months are a time of increased socialization, which can lead to a higher risk of viral and bacterial exchange.

The symptoms that accompany fever include excessive thirst, profuse sweating, cold and pale skin, cramps, edemas, and fainting. In more severe cases, heat stress can lead to a collapse of peripheral vessels, resulting in a lack of blood supply to the brain. This can quickly escalate into heat stroke and cause symptoms such as absence of sweat, hot and dry skin, anxiety, general malaise, tachycardia, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, reduced urine volume, dizziness, organ malfunction, and even death.

Children, especially those aged 0-4 years, are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and are more likely to experience symptoms such as headache, weakness, low activity, and low attention threshold. In severe cases, they may exhibit dry mucous membranes, pale skin, loss of consciousness, and convulsions.

To protect against the heat, it is recommended to avoid the hottest hours of the day, wear light and breathable clothing, use sun protection, and take extra caution when using vehicles. Proper nutrition and hydration are also crucial, with a focus on consuming fruits, vegetables, and water. It is advised to have smaller, more frequent meals rather than heavy ones and to avoid alcoholic beverages and spicy foods that may exacerbate dehydration or fever.

As the heatwave continues to grip Italy, it is important for individuals to take necessary precautions to safeguard their health and well-being. By staying informed and following these guidelines, everyone can stay as cool and safe as possible during this challenging period.

