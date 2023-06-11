survivors of a plane crash, the eldest had learned to take care of the little ones – breaking latest news

Of Viviana Mazza

Lesly, the grandmother says, knew how to feed them with cassava bread and fruit. They have escaped jaguars and other predators. They found themselves alone after the plane they were traveling on crashed and the adults died

NEW YORK — Four children – the eldest aged 13 and siblings aged nine, four and one – belonging to the Huitoto indigenous community are first survivors of a plane crash

in which her mother Magdalena Jacobombaire Mucutuy, the pilot and an indigenous leader were killed, and then for 40 days alone in the Amazon jungleescaping from jaguars and other predators.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, called their discovery “a joy for the whole country”. The grandmother, Fatima Valencia, explained that her older sister, Lesly, was used to taking care of siblings — Soleiny, Tien Noriel, and Cristin who had a birthday in the jungle. “He fed them cassava bread and fruit” when their mother was at work and this helped them survive.

The images released by the authorities they show the rescuers feeding the youngest girl with a bottle and the others, dehydrated and eaten by insects, with a spoon, before taking them away by helicopter. In the capital Bogota, they were taken to the hospital for checkups and treatment.

On May 1, the Cessna 206 aircraft in which they were aboard departed from Araracuara, in the Amazon province, bound for San José del Guaviare. The family was supposed to reunite with Madgalena’s husband Manuel Ranoque. According to the newspaper El Tiempo, Ranoque, a relative of a political leader, had been forced to leave the community of Puerto Sábalo where they all lived together, having received threats from criminal gangs in the area: he had found a job in Bogota and raised enough money for the family to join him. The search for the children involved dozens of soldiers and volunteers from the indigenous community to which the family belongs. Rescuers followed t

races left by children near the aircraft: shoe prints, a pair of scissors, a water bottle, a temporary shelter where they had spent the night. Helicopters flying over the area were broadcasting a message over loudspeakers recorded by their grandmother in the Huitoto language to prompt them to stop so that they can be located.