survivors of a plane crash, the eldest had learned to take care of the little ones – breaking latest news

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

NEW YORK — Four children – the eldest aged 13 and siblings aged nine, four and one – belonging to the Huitoto indigenous community are first survivors of a plane crash in which her mother Magdalena Jacobombaire Mucutuy, the pilot and an indigenous leader were killed, and then for 40 days alone in the Amazon jungleescaping from jaguars and other predators.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, called their discovery “a joy for the whole country”. The grandmother, Fatima Valencia, explained that her older sister, Lesly, was used to taking care of siblings — Soleiny, Tien Noriel, and Cristin who had a birthday in the jungle. “He fed them cassava bread and fruit” when their mother was at work and this helped them survive.

The images released by the authorities they show the rescuers feeding the youngest girl with a bottle and the others, dehydrated and eaten by insects, with a spoon, before taking them away by helicopter. In the capital Bogota, they were taken to the hospital for checkups and treatment.