The Century Empire series, which has not been a new work for a long time, last year, Microsoft was finally willing to update and launch a new “Century Empire 4”, but I was quite disappointed in playing “Century Empire 3” at the time, so I didn’t have any expectations for this generation, the first time I didn’t pre-order it, but since everyone’s comments on “Century Empire 4” are very good, I plan to buy it and play it when it is on sale. I didn’t expect that it seems that the price is wrong now?

Now on the Steam website in Taiwan, the standard version of “Century Empire 4” is less than 300 yuan, and the deluxe version is only 350 yuan. I have also checked the price in other countries, and it is still the original price, which means that you can save more than 1,000 yuan now. The price is still cheaper than “Century Empire 2: Definitive Edition”, friends who haven’t bought it before, hurry up and start at this time, not sure when it will return to the original price.

Suspected wrong price? “Century Empire 4” Taiwan Steam is less than NT$300 (save more than NT$1,000)

Now, after entering the “Century Empire 4” Taiwan Steam game page, you will see a very cheap price. The standard version is only NT$258, the deluxe version is NT$348, and the deluxe version comes with digital gifts, including:

Age of Empires IV Official Soundtrack

Unit Anti-Drawing and digital painting by artist Craig Mullins

Exclusive Game Content: Crests, Gamer Profiles, and Monuments

The difference between the two is NT$100. I would recommend buying the deluxe version directly. Friends who are not in Taiwan can get the price of Taiwan Steam through VPN:



For reference, this is the current US Steam price of “Century Empire 4”, which is still the original price of $59.99 and $79.99. “Century Empire 2: Definitive Edition” now also costs NT$680, so “Century Empire 4” must be marked with the wrong price, and there is no discount on the game page:



It’s been about a year since it was launched, and both recent reviews and all reviews have received “extremely positive reviews”, and the total number of reviews is nearly 30,000, which shows that this generation is quite good to play:



The price didn’t change at checkout (deluxe version below):



I actually tested and successfully purchased:



Age of Empires 4 recommended computer specifications:

64-bit processor and operating system required

Work system: Windows 10 64bit | Windows 11 64bit

處理器: 3.6 GHz 6-core (Intel i5) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 | CPU with AVX support required

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce 970 GPU or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU with 4GB of VRAM

DirectX: Version: 12

Storage: 50 GB free space

Note: 4 GB of video RAM and 16 GB of system RAM

trailer:

Finally, I would like to remind you that if you change back to the original price when you enter Steam, it means that the official has changed it back, and you can only buy it when there is a discount next time (the chance of marking the wrong price again should be very small).