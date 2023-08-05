Suspensions Handed to Saints’ Alvin Kamara and Colts’ Chris Lammons for Involvement in Las Vegas Fight

Title: Saints’ Alvin Kamara and Colts’ Chris Lammons Suspended for Involvement in Las Vegas Fight

METAIRIE, Louisiana, USA — The National Football League (NFL) has suspended star running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and defensive back Chris Lammons of the Indianapolis Colts for three games into the regular season following their involvement in a fight in Las Vegas in February 2022.

The NFL announced the suspension two days after Kamara met with commissioner Roger Goodell, excusing himself from practice. In a plea bargain from last month with Las Vegas prosecutors, Kamara and Lammons agreed to plead no arguments on lesser charges, thus avoiding trial and possible prison time.

Alvin Kamara, who has been an integral part of the Saints’ offense as a running back and receiver since his Rookie of the Year win in 2017, expressed remorse and regret over the incident. He admitted his wrongdoing and apologized for embarrassing the team, his family, and himself.

The altercation occurred on Pro Bowl eve at around 5 a.m., prompting Kamara to reflect on his poor judgment in making decisions leading up to the incident. He mentioned that he should have followed former coach Tony Dungy’s advice of avoiding going out after midnight.

Kamara thanked Commissioner Goodell for their meeting, stating that they accomplished what they needed to. However, he declined to provide specific details of their conversation.

Kamara had been awaiting the NFL’s resolution throughout the entire 2022 season. Alongside Lammons, they were charged, along with two others, with assaulting Darnell Greene, resulting in his losing consciousness. As part of the plea bargain, both players agreed to pay over $100,000 each towards Greene’s medical bills and reached a civil settlement, the terms of which were undisclosed.

Under the NFL’s conduct policies, the league has the authority to suspend players for engaging in acts that are considered “illegal, violent, dangerous, or irresponsible conduct that puts innocent people at risk, damages the reputation of the game, and undermines public respect for and support of the NFL.”

In addition to Kamara and Lammons’ suspensions, Seattle Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu have also received suspensions. Eskridge is suspended for the first six games of the season due to a violation of the league’s personal conduct rules, while Omenihu is involved in a possible domestic violence case from January.

Eskridge will be allowed to participate in preseason and training games but will have to leave the team facility before the regular season commences. Omenihu’s case involves an incident in which a woman claimed to be his girlfriend and alleged that he pushed her to the ground during an argument.

