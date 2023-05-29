Sustainability in the hospital: A doctor in a stern interview

Health and environmental protection are closely intertwined: Patients need help in the climate crisis, clinics want to reduce waste and CO2. Doctor Alina Herrmann is researching solutions for both. Eckhart von Hirschhausen

Alina Herrmann is a doctor and works as a scientist at the Heidelberg Institute for Global Health and at the Institute for General Medicine in Cologne. At first glance an unusual mixture: being interested in the really big questions of the planet AND their effects in a family doctor’s practice. That’s why I visit Alina Herrmann at her institute in Heidelberg’s Neuenheimer Feld, where I myself studied medicine many years ago.