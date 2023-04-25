Sustainable concepts for the world of work: support caregivers / Nine employers nominated for the Otto Heinemann Prize

Berlin – The nominees of the Otto Heinemann Prize for the compatibility of work and care show how it is done: Employers who relieve their employees in the event of private care responsibility contribute to alleviating the shortage of staff, but also to coping with the growing need for care. As part of the Berlin Nursing Conference, they will present tried-and-tested personnel concepts and discuss trends for sustainable change in the world of work with experts.

Increasing staff shortages and increasing care needs – two developments that pose significant challenges to both our economy and our healthcare system. The compatibility of work and care is at the interface of both developments. Because the care of our people in need of care can only be guaranteed with the support of the relatives. If relatives work at the same time – as is increasingly the case – this stressful task often leads to short-term or long-term absences from work. A factor that will exacerbate the problem of staff shortages in the foreseeable future.

The employers who take part in the competition for the Otto Heinemann Prize for the compatibility of work and care give practical examples of how employees can be supported in this situation. “We are always impressed by the variety of solutions that we get to know in the competition,” explains Antje Kendziorra, member of the management board of spectrumK GmbH and the Berlin Nursing Conference, at which the nominees and winners of the Otto Heinemann Prize are honored. “At the same time, trends in the world of work are also reflected here, especially the change in management culture.” Above all, experience would show that commitment to employees has a positive effect on competitiveness. “We congratulate the nominees of the Otto Heinemann Prize for the compatibility of work and care also on behalf of the jury and thank them for their commitment.”

Category 1: Employers with up to 200 employees

EUKOBA eV support service

Diakonie outpatient health services upper Murtal eV

Jobtour GmbH & Co. KG

Category 2: Employers with 201 – 1,000 employees

Emmendingen billing center

Volksbank Ulm-Biberach eG

Jobcenter Duisburg

Category 3: Employers with more than 1,000 employees

ERGO Group AG

R+V Insurance Ltd

REWE Group

“It is particularly important to us that nobody is left alone with the complex issue of care,” emphasizes Kendziorra. “Neither those affected nor the employers. Together with our cooperation partners, the BKK umbrella organization and the IKK eV, and with the members of the jury, we would like to improve the framework conditions for a care-friendly working environment. to provide relief. “We give impulses and encourage with motivating examples to recognize and use existing scope for action.”

spectrumK, the BKK umbrella organization and the IKK e. V. Since 2015, the Otto Heinemann Prize has been awarded to companies and institutions that relieve their employees with exemplary solutions. The competition is under the patronage of Federal Minister of Economics Dr. Robert Habeck. The high-ranking jury from business and healthcare nominates three employers in three categories according to the number of employees. The award winners will be honored at the Berlin Nursing Conference on November 9, 2023.

More information is also available in the podcast www.berliner-pflegekonferenz.de.