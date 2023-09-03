Sustainable food is good for us (25% less likely to die) and for the planet | Smart Tips by Eliana Liotta

by Eliana Liotta

The Smart Tips column by Eliana Liotta

Sustainable food is the same that could ensure a longer and healthier life. Environmentally friendly eating could reduce the risk of death from stroke, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and other chronic diseases by a quarter, according to a new study by Harvard University. The data was presented at Nutrition 2023 by the American Society of Nutrition. The researchers analyzed previous studies that monitored the diets of 100,000 people over 30 years and found that those who ate a diet with a strong plant base were 25 percent less likely to die.

I cibi smart

Harvard scientists have developed an index, Planetary Health Diet Index, to assign scores to foods, taking into account existing evidence on the correlation of each with both health and environmental impacts, from water and soil use to carbon emissions. climate-altering gases. At the top of the ranking are the protagonists of the Mediterranean diet: whole grains, fresh and dried fruit, vegetables, legumes and extra virgin olive oil.

The meat

it has been calculated that food-related greenhouse gas emissions would drop by 70% by 2050, assuming humanity gave up all animal sources (according to a 2016 report in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) . But climate and nutrition experts agree that it’s not necessary to give up meat altogether: excesses are the problem.

the american diet

The Earth would not be able to support consumption for eight billion people similar to that of the United States, where on average they eat almost six and a half times the recommended amount of beef or lamb. World tables already affect about a third of global warming and the greatest weight comes from farms (Nature Food, 2021). Among other things, epidemiologists agree on the greater risk of developing cardiovascular problems and other pathologies in those who exaggerate with red meat and cured meats.

* Review by Stefania Ruggeri, first researcher at Crea (Food and Nutrition Research Centre)

