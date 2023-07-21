Home » Sustainable sun protection: The best tips from dermatologist Yael Adler
Sustainable sun protection: The best tips from dermatologist Yael Adler

Sustainable sun protection: The best tips from dermatologist Yael Adler

Climate and environmental protection are becoming more relevant. This also applies to everyday things like sun protection. Dermatologist Yael Adler knows how to combine environmental protection and skin protection – and provides information about the pros and cons of certain UV filters.

Hot days without a cloud in the sky make sunscreen a daily must. But do we also realize that many of the ingredients are rubbish – for the environment and for our health? According to various studies, up to 14,000 tons of sunscreen end up in the oceans every year. And if you read the list of ingredients for sunscreen, you can easily get sick. Contains: fats and sun protection factors. Emulsifiers so that the cream can be spread well on the skin. Liquid plastic in the form of ACS (Acrylate Crosspolymere), which provides a creamy consistency. Not a good ecological balance sheet considering that most of it ends up in the sea, lakes and rivers.

Are there sunscreens that are good for the environment? In the following we check different packaging and take a closer look at the ingredients. The good news: There are now product alternatives to sunscreen with unfavorable ingredients and packaging that pollute the environment. You can get them online in selected platforms for fair products, in health food stores, organic and unpackaged shops and in some cases even at large drugstore chains.

