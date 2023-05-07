Sustained trend for Milan which follows the trend of Europe

S&P-500

(Tiper Stock Exchange) –, which is in line with the excellent performance of the main European stock exchanges. The US stock market is moving up, where themarks an increase of 1.47%.

Basically stable theEuro / US Dollar, which continues the session on the previous day’s levels and stops at 1.103. It suffered from several sales theoro, which continues trading at 2,015.4 dollars an ounce. Day of strong gains for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), up 3.82%.

Slight improvement spreadwhich drops to +189 basis points, with a drop of 2 basis points, while the yield on the 10-year BTP stands at 4.19%.

In the European stock market scenario positive trend for Frankfurtwhich rises by a fair +1.44%, well bought Londonwhich marks a sharp rise of 0.98%, and Paris advances by 1.26%.

Rain of purchases on the Milanese list, which shows a gain of 2.54% on the FTSE MIB; along the same lines, leap of the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich continues the day at 29,510 points.

Rev up the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+1.62%); on the same trend, effervescent the FTSE Italia Star (+1,8%).

Between best performers of Milan, in evidence Telecom Italia (+8,08%), Saipem (+6,09%), Unicredit (+4,88%) e DiaSorin (+4,68%).

At the top among Italian stocks a mid-cap, Webuild (+4,25%), Sara’s (+3,94%), doValue (+3,92%) e Banca Popolare di Sondrio (+3,68%).

The strongest declines, however, occur on Ariston Holdingwhich closed the session with -1.89%.

Disappointing Cementirwhich lies just below the levels of the eve.

(Ticker) 05-05-2023 18:02