Home » Sustained trend for Milan which follows the trend of Europe
Health

Sustained trend for Milan which follows the trend of Europe

by admin
Sustained trend for Milan which follows the trend of Europe
(Tiper Stock Exchange) – Brilliant Piazza Affari, which is in line with the excellent performance of the main European stock exchanges. The US stock market is moving up, where theS&P-500 marks an increase of 1.47%.

Basically stable theEuro / US Dollar, which continues the session on the previous day’s levels and stops at 1.103. It suffered from several sales theoro, which continues trading at 2,015.4 dollars an ounce. Day of strong gains for oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil), up 3.82%.

Slight improvement spreadwhich drops to +189 basis points, with a drop of 2 basis points, while the yield on the 10-year BTP stands at 4.19%.

In the European stock market scenario positive trend for Frankfurtwhich rises by a fair +1.44%, well bought Londonwhich marks a sharp rise of 0.98%, and Paris advances by 1.26%.

Rain of purchases on the Milanese list, which shows a gain of 2.54% on the FTSE MIB; along the same lines, leap of the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich continues the day at 29,510 points.

Rev up the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+1.62%); on the same trend, effervescent the FTSE Italia Star (+1,8%).

Between best performers of Milan, in evidence Telecom Italia (+8,08%), Saipem (+6,09%), Unicredit (+4,88%) e DiaSorin (+4,68%).

At the top among Italian stocks a mid-cap, Webuild (+4,25%), Sara’s (+3,94%), doValue (+3,92%) e Banca Popolare di Sondrio (+3,68%).

The strongest declines, however, occur on Ariston Holdingwhich closed the session with -1.89%.

Disappointing Cementirwhich lies just below the levels of the eve.

(Ticker) 05-05-2023 18:02

You may also like

Shooting in a Texas shopping center, nine dead

Planting forget-me-nots: location, flowering time and care for...

Sudan’s army and paramilitaries to begin talks in...

Ukraine-Russia war, the news of May 7 |...

Ukraine, “the Russians used phosphorus on Bakhmut”. Moscow:...

Aaron eliminated one step away from the final...

Virgo, you find yourself having to deal with...

the research of two astrophysicists

Superenalotto, winning draw numbers today 6 May 2023

Pioli after Milan-Lazio: ‘Leao injury? He’s serene, maybe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy