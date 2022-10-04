from Giuseppe Remuzzi

The award to the Swedish biologist Svante Pbo. In man’s DNA he found traces of Neanderthals. Forty years ago, the Swedish Academy awarded the prize to his father

Where do we come from? What makes us unique? And why in the Africa we come from is there any trace of us only 300,000 years ago, while they, the Neanderthals, had already inhabited Europe and part of Asia for 400,000 years? And why only have we been able to write like Leopardi, paint like Cimabue and play like Mozart? (Brain size has nothing to do with it, Neanderthals were like ours.) The man has always asked himself these questions, but we were all convinced that it was impossible to answer, all except Svante Pbo – who just yesterday received the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology – and the formidable team of scientists he has put together.

Svante Pbo, like her mother Karin: she came from Estonia. Her father was Sune Bergstrm, Nobel Prize for Medicine, he too, exactly forty years ago. Svante was born with a passion for Egypt, he immediately deals with mummies and prehistoric men – such as the one found in the Tyrolean glacier – instead of following archaeologists, he pursues DNA and would like to extract it from fossils. Is it possible that we can extract DNA from the bones of men who lived thousands of years ago and have enough to study it ?. If you had asked a good archaeologist, even just a few years ago, he would have explained to you that it is not possible, that the DNA degrades, and that after thousands of years it finds nothing, if not traces contaminated by DNA of bacteria and that of those who work there. See also Ukraine and social media: this is how the influencers (not) talked about the war

so, or rather it was so – what Svante Pbo extracted from the first mummy was probably his – but he doesn’t stop, he starts with the Neanderthal genome, then in 2008 he extracted an exceptionally well-preserved 40,000-year-old DNA from the bone of a finger found in the Denisova cave, in Siberia. She studies him and comes out the genetic profile of a species that no one even knew existed: Denisova’s man.

Archaeologists are skeptical, but he does not allow himself to be discouraged and the more time passes the more his ideas have credit, to the point that his studies help to understand how much no one could even imagine until then, just one example: when theA wise man in Africa, 300,000 years agothe world was already full of other species of hominids that that man will end up encountering as he leaves Africa.

And how do we put it with the degrading DNA? Svante first studies the mitochondria which have their own DNA and there is plenty of it. Sure, it gives you less information than nuclear, but you have more chances to go all the way.

One day he has the DNA of three Neanderthal women in his hand, compares it with ours and finds it different … or maybe not, at least not entirely. Arrived at the Max Planck Institut in Leipzig, Pbo tries again with nuclear DNA, he works like a madman and tries the impossible: one day he has in hand and publishes the complete sequence of Neanderthal DNA. From that moment everything changes, now we know where we come from, what makes us unique, what relationship there is between us and our closest cousins, how we have moved from one part of the Earth to another. Over the millennia they have spent together, Neanderthals and Sapiens have mixed their genes (and still today, 1 to 4 percent of each of us’s DNA comes from Neanderthals). But precisely for this reason we managed to survive far from Africa and it is precisely Pbo’s studies to reveal it. Croatia, Siberia and Europe in general were hostile environments for our ancestors. See also 3 foolproof methods to eliminate water retention annoying and unsightly disorder from legs, belly and buttocks

What about evolution? Here it does not help, it takes too long to adapt to certain difficulties, but Svante indicates the shortcut: if you cross paths with those who live there already, done. Like certain populations of Tibet able to survive in an environment so poor in oxygen, being able to use what little there was due to a gene taken from the Denisovas. And thanks to Neanderthal that theA wise man arrived in Europe he learned to defend himself from bacteria and viruses never encountered before. Yes, because the characteristics of our immune system also come from there, as comes from Neanderthals the ability to defend ourselves from the cold, to synthesize vitamin D, to resist dehydration.

On the other hand, if any of us suffer from diabetes or die of a heart attack it is partly due to the Neanderthal genes; he needed them, we didn’t. When I read about the work of Hugo Zeberg and Svante Pbo, published on Natureon the fact that the severe risk of Covid also depends on genes that have come to us from Neanderthals (found on chromosome 3) I was amazed (from there the idea of ​​the Origin study on the populations of Nembro, Alzano, Albino, but this one other story).

Of course, while our ancestors made love to Neanderthals, they couldn’t think that such an innocent act could have killed some of us 50,000 years later!