swab hypothesis only for symptoms for hospital access – breaking latest news

Change the management of tests in healthcare facilities. New epidemiological indicators to give more weight to the observation of the severity of the disease. Meanwhile, the EMA approves the vaccine against Covid updated to the XBB.1.5 variant

New rules on Covid swabs in health facilities and on epidemiological monitoring management are being examined by the experts who met today in a working group coordinated by the Prevention Directorate of the Ministry of Health and which includes the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), some important Irccs, the main scientific societies of the sector (infectiologists, hygienists and virologists) and the representatives of the Regions.

A circular is coming that will regulate the execution of swabs for patients entering the hospital and in the emergency room in particular, which would provide for the execution of tests only for symptomatic patients, reports beraking latest news Salute.

Not the only news. The monitoring of the circulation of the virus should also undergo a change: there would be a willingness to go beyond the system in force, also given the current epidemiological trend which, despite the increase in cases, there are no intensive care units under pressure. The working group’s draft proposal could provide for an integrated surveillance system, with new indicators. It would be a question of inserting Covid within the already existing integrated surveillance systems for other circulating respiratory viruses (such as the flu). In addition to epidemiological and microbiological surveillance, particular importance could be given to clinical surveillance. The aim is therefore to give greater weight to the observation of the severity of the pathology and to the occupation of hospitals and residences for the elderly and, in general, of the structures that welcome fragile patients, starting from the oncological wards.

The changes are necessary because the pandemic phase has passed and we are moving towards a stabilization of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 among the viruses we are confronted with every year (see interview with the expert HERE, ed) and because in the absence of measures for positives or the obligation to carry out tests, the monitoring of the progress of the epidemic can no longer be based mainly on swabs. The same frequency of reports on infections has already passed from being daily to weekly.

Meanwhile, the definition of the criteria for the new autumn-winter vaccination campaign against Covid with updated vaccines is approaching.

Just today the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to the Pfizer vaccine against Covid adapted to the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant also called Kraken. The strain is closely related to other variants currently in circulation, reads a note from the EMA, therefore the vaccine is expected to help maintain optimal protection against Covid caused by these other variants. Ema is evaluating other vaccines updated on the variants in circulation.

The previous vaccine used for boosters was based on the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants, this new one will be based on the XBB family which is still Omicron.

The strain that circulates the most in Italy is currently EG.5 (nicknamed Eris), given in the latest ISS weekly report at 32.4%, a subvariant always derived from XBB.

The vaccination campaign in Italy will be concomitant with that against seasonal flu. In all probability, the updated vaccines against Covid, which should arrive in October, will be offered and strongly recommended to the elderly and fragile categories.

