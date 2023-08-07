Swabs forgotten in the testicles – the patient still has to pay for the operation

“Everything around the surgical scar turned blue, hot and swollen.” Jens (46) reports in an interview with “Bild” about the consequences of his operation. The 46-year-old wanted to reverse his vasectomy in 2018. So the sterilization he underwent in 2003. The vas deferens is severed and shortened, which means that the man can no longer father children.

Fever and chills after the operation

As he says, however, he noticed the first symptoms the day after the operation, which he had performed at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). Immediately after waking up, he had a fever and chills, and two weeks later he was still in severe pain. The UKE calmed him down on the phone. Also sent the bill of over 3000 euros for the operation. But Jens continued to worry and went to a local clinic.

A swab was forgotten in the testicles

There, the doctors found that a swab had been forgotten in his testicles. Jens was then operated on again. The UKE, which he informed after the operation, assured him that he didn’t have to worry about the bill – but things turned out differently, reports the 46-year-old:

The UKE promised him around 3,000 euros in compensation after he had hired a lawyer. However, he still had to pay the bill for the surgery. After all, he had agreed to this before the surgery. “As soon as I signed the statement, the clinic sent me the bill for 3159.33 euros again,” he told the “Bild”. he considers it “disrespectful”. Nevertheless, the clinic gets justice in court. And: even seizes the account of the 46-year-old through a bailiff, as he says. “Inhuman and greedy,” says Jens.

This is how a vasectomy works

There are various ways of cutting off the path of the sperm. The experts from FOCUS Gesundheit explain the two most common:

Classic vasectomy procedure: The doctor makes a tiny incision about half a centimeter to one centimeter long and exposes the vas deferens. He cuts through and shortens them by one to three centimetres, then he sews up and sews up the ends. This form of vasectomy leaves a scar. But it is so tiny that after a few weeks it can hardly be seen.

Method without a scalpel (NSV): The doctor simply punctures the skin of the scrotum and spreads it open with clamps in order to get to the spermatic ducts, which he only cuts through, not shortens. Complications such as bruising and wound infection are relatively rare with this procedure. The man should only rest physically (and sexually) for a few days.

Most vasectomies are performed on an outpatient basis. The operation takes about half an hour. The costs are between 450 and 600 euros and usually have to be paid for by yourself. Health insurance companies only cover the procedure if there are medical reasons.

