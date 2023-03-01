When the police stopped him, he was still hitting his wife. His goal was kill the woman and then end it all. But no injuries were found on his body. He was a passerby at 11.20’s Tuesday 28 February to notice some bloodstains on the asphalt of the parking lot and a woman lying on the seat of the Peugeot 508 station wagon parked there. It all happened in service road of viale Fulvio Testi in Cinisello Balsamo, at Gorki Street. The tragedy linked to 500 thousand euros of debts. The foreclosure letter had arrived on Tuesday morning.

The woman was immediately rescued by the carabinieri who plugged her wounds and saved her life. The 56-year-old victim was then transported from 118 to Niguarda in yellow code, where she is hospitalized in intensive care. He has wounds to the abdomen, neck and leg. According to the doctors, however, it would be out of danger. The man with bloody hands was instead arrested by the carabinieri of the Sesto San Giovanni company. His name is Marco Gilona is 62 years old e works as a commercial agent. He has never had a problem with the law. When the military arrived, he was still holding one of the two knives used in the attack. The second blade was instead found on the asphalt, next to the car wheel.

The carabinieri, in concert with the prosecutor of Monza, Alessandro Pepè, arrested the man for attempted murder. «I brought two knives, I wanted to kill her and then hit me», the 62-year-old told the investigators. The man also had some ether with which he wanted to "anaesthetize" himself before fatally stabbing himself in the throat. "I also did some tests."

Gilona said he received it in the morning the communication of the foreclosure of the house in which he lived with one of his children in via Cinque Maggio a Quarto Oggiaro. At the base it would be a previous debt of over 500 thousand euros. A hole now transformed into Equitalia’s tax bills and linked, it seems, to a series of unsuccessful investments. Gilona owns several real estate properties but would not be able to sell them in time to service the debt. He had never told the woman and her son (the other is married and no longer lives with his parents) about that situation so compromised. So much so that the relatives did not know of the foreclosure in progress.

