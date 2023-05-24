Sweat and bad smell, how to fight them: natural remedies to try in the summer

Here are some natural remedies that will help you fight sweat, which is an annoying hygiene problem in the summer.

Summer brings with it the heat. And with it, you know, comes the annoying problem of sweat and bad body odor. When temperatures rise, theand sweat glands are activated to regulate temperature of our body, thus causing the production of sweat. However, sweat can bring with it an unpleasant smell, creating embarrassment and discomfort.

Fortunately, there are some natural remedies that can help us fight sweat and bad smell, allowing us to face the summer in a fresher and safer way. We’ll explore some of these home remedies below.

Natural methods against bad smell

In addition to medical therapies, there are natural remedies to combat pathological excessive sweating to counteract the unpleasant odor produced by this body fluid. Let’s find out together, then, and we guarantee that you will be able to obtain immediate benefits.

As a first remedy we have lemon, a citrus fruit that has astringent properties that are very useful for sweating excessive. By simply rubbing a slice of lemon on the areas of the body most affected by this phenomenon, such as the armpits, the pores temporarily shrink, reducing the problem and giving an immediate sensation of freshness. Also, lemon juice regulates the pH of the skin, eliminating bacteria responsible for the bad smell associated with sweat;

As a second method there is baking soda, with which it is possible to prepare a do-it-yourself deodorant. Spraying this alkaline substance under the armpits, in contact with the acidity of the sweat, helps to neutralize the bad smell;

Next we have sage which has a natural numbing effect and is an excellent ally to reduce the production of sweat caused by stress. In addition to rubbing it on the body, it is recommended to consume it as a food or to prepare infusions based on this aromatic plant;

Finally, the tomato can help us. Tomato juice is an effective remedy against bad smells. To get the benefits, just apply the juice under your armpits, leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse with a mild soap.

It is important to remember that personal hygiene is essential to fight sweat and bad smell. Make sure you wash the affected areas thoroughly with mild soap and water, and dry them completely. Wearing clothes that are light, breathable, and made from natural fabrics like cotton can also promote air circulation and reduce sweating and odors. Natural remedies may offer temporary relief, but if the problem persists, it is advisable to consult a doctor for a more in-depth evaluation.