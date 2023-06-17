Sweat dermatitis, in summer it is very common: what it is and how to prevent it

Sweat dermatitis can become a real enemy to fight. Here’s how to fix it fast.

The summer months are able to regenerate body and mind. The first warm ones contribute to a good mood and help to defeat some ailments. Despite these benefits, there are bodily reactions that should not be overlooked. Excessive sweating, especially during the hottest days, can cause a number of unpleasant consequences. Among these, it is impossible not to mention the sweat dermatitis.

More and more people come to the doctor to bring annoying rashes to his attention. It is a widespread occurrence that can affect young and old alike. If you are faced with an episode of this type, do not panic. Fortunately, science has made great strides and there are remedies, even natural ones, for limit irritation and speed up its course.

Since prevention is always the trump card when it comes to health, it is important to know what the triggering factors are, the first signs not to be overlooked and the actions to be taken to avoid similar skin manifestations.

The symptoms of sweat dermatitis: the most effective strategies to defeat it

Sweat dermatitis is one of the unwanted protagonists of summer. The triggering causes are many, however, as also present in the denomination, is sweat to play a major role. The hot climate, humidity and physical activity can be elements not to be overlooked, especially if there is no way to keep the skin dry. It is not difficult to notice its appearance, both for the visual effect, through unmistakable red patches, than for the annoying itch. The other symptoms may include burning, tingling and feeling hot. Usually, the disorder just affects the skin, but sometimes, it is also possible to have systemic manifestations come:

Digestive problems

Excessive salivation

Palpitations

Hypotension

The doctor is the only one able to make an accurate diagnosis and to recommend the right therapies to follow. In most cases, sweat dermatitis tends to regress spontaneously within a few hours of its onset. To reduce the waiting time, however, you can resort to some small natural remedy which generally gives immediate relief to the affected area. It is recommended to act with poultices based on chamomile, corn starch and warbler. In fact, these ingredients are famous for their excellent calming effect.

In addition, it will also be necessary to pay attention to the fabrics chosen. If the rash is in a usually covered area of ​​the body, such as the back, groin and breasts, it is important to opt for comfortable, cotton clothes because the synthetic fabrics can increase discomfort. A balanced diet, the use of products free from aggressive ingredients and correct hygiene are other essential factors. In the most acute phases, it is also advisable to avoid using the sauna.