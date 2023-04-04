ansa In Sweden the Swedish Supreme Court overturned the police decision to ban the burn the Quran: the Court itself made it known. In February, police rejected a new request to burn a copy of the Koran outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. Meanwhile, the Swedish secret services have announced thearrest of five people suspect to prepare a “terrorist act” in retaliation for a copy of the Koran recently set on fire by a right-wing extremist.

They were preparing a “terrorist act”, 5 arrests “International ties to violent Islamic extremism” are suspected, the Säpo, the national intelligence service, said, adding that “an attack is not considered imminent”. In January, a far-right activist burned a copy of the Koran at a demonstration near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, an act that sparked sharp reactions across the Muslim world. The coordinated arrests took place in the cities of Eskilstuna, Linköping and Strängnäs , all within a radius of 200 kilometers from Stockholm. Susanna Trehörning, from the anti-terrorism unit of the security police, explained that “we cannot wait for a crime to happen before intervening”.

Suspected of having links to international Islamic terrorism The men arrested are suspected of having links to international Islamic terrorism. And, he added, this is one of several cases that are being dealt with in the wake of the action of far-right provocateur Rasmus Paludan, who burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm last January: a gesture that caused protests and indignation throughout the Islamic world. For the occasion “various international calls have been launched to commit attacks in Sweden”, added Trehörning.

