Home Health Sweden, the Supreme Court authorizes the burning of the Koran
Health

Sweden, the Supreme Court authorizes the burning of the Koran

by admin

In Sweden the Swedish Supreme Court overturned the police decision to ban the burn the Quran: the Court itself made it known. In February, police rejected a new request to burn a copy of the Koran outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. Meanwhile, the Swedish secret services have announced thearrest of five people suspect to prepare a “terrorist act” in retaliation for a copy of the Koran recently set on fire by a right-wing extremist.

They were preparing a “terrorist act”, 5 arrests “International ties to violent Islamic extremism” are suspected, the Säpo, the national intelligence service, said, adding that “an attack is not considered imminent”. In January, a far-right activist burned a copy of the Koran at a demonstration near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, an act that sparked sharp reactions across the Muslim world. The coordinated arrests took place in the cities of Eskilstuna, Linköping and Strängnäs , all within a radius of 200 kilometers from Stockholm. Susanna Trehörning, from the anti-terrorism unit of the security police, explained that “we cannot wait for a crime to happen before intervening”.

Suspected of having links to international Islamic terrorism The men arrested are suspected of having links to international Islamic terrorism. And, he added, this is one of several cases that are being dealt with in the wake of the action of far-right provocateur Rasmus Paludan, who burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm last January: a gesture that caused protests and indignation throughout the Islamic world. For the occasion “various international calls have been launched to commit attacks in Sweden”, added Trehörning.

See also  Privacy according to Domenico Quirico, interviewed by the 'guarantor' Guido Scorza

You may also like

This is how the home remedy works (including...

Franco Berrino and the report card that evaluates...

Arcturus coming – who needs a booster shot...

Why do headaches always come at the same...

Easter bouquet: decorate beautiful branches for the vase...

Two calls dedicated to NEETs and the relational...

Reliving happy memories: that’s why it’s so good...

Pharmacy overview guide: “High blood pressure. The first...

Juvenile colorectal cancer: what lies behind this growing...

Chocolate gluttony at Easter: how much is healthy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy