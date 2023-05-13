Sweden wins, Mengoni off the podium. Relive the live

All ready for the finalEurovision Song Contest 2023, with protagonist Marco Mengonichosen as the representative for Italy after the victory in Sanremo 2023. The finalists in total are 26, at the Big Five (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, United Kingdom) and Ukraine, joined by the 20 singers selected during the semi-finals. That is: Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia, Slovenia, Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Serbia, Norway. Eurovision 2023, organized in Liverpool, is conducted by Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina. The commentary in Italian is entrusted to Gabriele Corsi and Mara Maionchi. Among the artists who will attend the final as guests there is Mahmood, the first Italian guest in the history of the contest. The singer had entered the race in 2019 with Money (ranking second) and in 2022 with Chills (in sixth place). She will sing the song ImagineJohn Lennon’s peace anthem.

01:02

Eurovision 2023 final standings: why Mengoni lost

Sweden with of flowers wins the 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. Off the podium Marco Mengoni, who has to settle for fourth place and the critics’ prize. In second and third place respectively Finland and Israel. Finland ousted Mengoni from the podium: it was one of the countries most voted by the public.

Sweden: 583 points Finland: 526 points Israel: 362 points Italy: 350 points Norway: 268 points

00:59

Eurovision 2023 televoting: how many points did Italy receive?

Marco Mengoni receives from televoting only 174 points.

00:47

The provisional ranking drawn up by the juries of the various countries

1. Sweden-340

2. Israel-177

3. Italia-176

00:45

How the other countries voted for Italy and Mengoni at Eurovision 2023

Australia gives only one point to Italy; Ukraine, Serbia, Albania, United Kingdom and France 2 points; Latvia 3; Germany and the Czech Republic give 4 points; Estonia and Cyprus award 5 points; Azerbaijan, Poland, Norway and Finland give 6; Belgium and Sweden 7; Switzerland and Georgia 8; Malta, Spain and Moldova give 10 points; San Marino, Austria, Romania, Slovenia and Croatia give 12 points (the highest score). No votes for Marco Mengoni from the Netherlands, Ireland, Portugal, Armenia, Denmark, Israel, Greece, Lithuania.

23:46

Why Mahmood sings at Eurovision 2023

Mahmood is the first Italian guest in the history of the contest. The singer had entered the race in 2019 with Money (ranking second) and in 2022 with Chills (in sixth place). At the end he sings ImagineJohn Lennon’s peace anthem.

23:39

Marco Mengoni’s words after his performance

Marco Mengoni release some statements to Gabriele Corsi and Mara Maionchi after his performance. The artist reiterates that he is very calm and never notices what is happening around him when he is on stage.

23:28

All’Eurovision 2023 host Sam Rayder

The English singer Sam Rayderrunner-up at the 2022 edition of the ESC, performs to the tune of his new single Mountains.

23:20

Eurovision 2023 televoting opens

I hosts of Eurovision 2023 officially open televoting: you can call 894.222 or send an SMS with the song code to 475.475.0. It is not possible to vote for Marco Mengoni from Italy. The fundamental rule of the ESC states that no one (neither the jury nor the public at home) can vote for their country.

23:13

Eurovision 2023 final: last to sing Croatia and the United Kingdom

The latest performances competing are those of Croatia (Let 3 with Mother SC!) and UK with I Wrote A Song by Mae Muller.

23:09

Eurovision 2023, the crazy Finland singer by Marco Mengoni



Kaarijaa 19-year-old Finnish singer, posts a photo of Marco Mengoni on his social accounts. “Does anyone know if he’s single?”he asks on Twitter.

23:04

Eurovision 2023 final: Germany, Lithuania, Israel, Slovenia sing

They perform: Lord of the Lost of Germany with Blood & Glitter; Monika Linkyte of Lithuania with Stay; Noah Kirel of Israel with Unicorn; Joker Out of Slovenia with Carpe Diem.

22:50

Eurovision 2023, who is Alessandra Mele and why she participates with Norway



Alessandra Mele, born in 2002, is an Italian-Norwegian singer. Born in Pietra Ligure, she grew up in Cisano sul Neva. She later moved to Norway, where she began to take her first steps into the world of music. A year ago you participated in the local version of The Voice. You said in an interview that you are bisexual.

22:44

Eurovision 2023 final: Belgium, Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine sing

It’s the turn of Gustaf of Belgium that with Because of you makes the whole audience dance. Then it comes Brunette of Armenia with the intense Future Lover. Subsequently Pasha Parfeni of Moldova with The Sun and the Moon e Tvorchi of Ukraine with Heart of Steel.

22:28

Why is Australia participating in Eurovision 2023

Why is Australia participating in Eurovision 2023 even if it is not part of Europe? It all began in 1979 when the Australian broadcaster Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) has become an associate member of theEuropean Broadcasting Union. It was only in 2015 that Australia began to participate fully in the competition. A way to seal the alliance between the old and new continent. To date he has never won Eurovision: should the event happen it would not take place in Australia anyway, but would give the country the right to choose a European state for the next edition. This year the land of kangaroos is represented by Voyager con Promise.

22:21

Eurovision 2023 final: Estonia, Finland, Czech Republic sing

They come on stage: Dog of Estonia with Bridges, Kaarija of Finland with Cha Cha Cha; Vesna of the Czech Republic with My Sister’s Crown.

22:07

Eurovision 2023 Final: Marco Mengoni’s performance

It’s time for Marco Mengoni. The performance is preceded by a short film of the singer on his motorbike and some images of the Circus Maximus in Rome. The artist is very excited, his hands are shaking but his performance is, as always, impeccable. At the end he breathes a sigh of relief as the crowd at the Liverpool Arena applauds enthusiastically. Suggestive choreography, curated by the artist Yoann Bourgeois.

22:02

Eurovision 2023 final, France, Cyprus, Spain, Sweden, Albania sing

It is then the turn of: The Zarra of France with Obviously; Andrew Lambrou of Cyprus with Break A Broken Heart; White Dove of Spain with Eaea; of flowers of Sweden with Tattoo; Albina & the Kelmendi Family of Albania with Dujie.

21:46

Eurovision, the gesture of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez for Marco Mengoni

Sui social network Chiara Ferragni and Fedez invite all their friends and acquaintances abroad to vote for Marco Mengoni in the Eurovision Song Contest. The fundamental rule of the ESC states that no one (neither the jury nor the public at home) can vote for their country.

21:36

Eurovision 2023 final, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Serbia sing

On stage they follow one another: Mimics of Portugal with oh heart; Rowing Forrer of Switzerland with Watergun (an anti-war anthem); white of Poland with Solo (which speaks explicitly of autoeroticism); Luke Black of Serbia with I’m just sleepy.

21:19

Final Eurovision 2023, it starts with Austria

Austria opens the evening with Teya & Salena and the rhythmic song Who The Hell Is Edgar?. The track is a critique of the music industry. The Edgar mentioned in the title is the American writer Edgar Allan Poe, who is summoned to find inspiration and write the piece.

21:08

Marco Mengoni at Eurovision with the LGBT flag

All the singers present at Eurovision 2023 parade on stage with the flags of their countries. Marco Mengoni arrives with a sequin tank top and dark leather trousers. In one hand she holds the Italian flag, in the other the LGBT one. She has five more colours, white, pink, blue, brown and black, positioned to the side, almost as a badge, or perhaps as a reminder. It is the LGBTQIA+ flag who waved Mengoni on the stage of the Eurovision Song Contest. It was designed by graphic designer Daniel Quasar to make the famous Rainbow Flag even more inclusive. The new colored strips are dedicated to the black community, the transgender community, HIV patients and those who died carrying on the battle for rights.

21:03

The Eurovision 2023 final has begun: Kate Middleton plays on the piano

The Eurovision 2023 final kicks off. The commentary in Italian is entrusted to Gabriele Corsi and Mara Maionchi. It starts with a video showing the Ukrainian group, winner of the last edition, singing Stephanie with various artists, including Sam Ryder and Joss Stone. In the movie Kate Middleton is also present playing on the piano. The Kalush Orchestra are present on stage, welcoming the audience into the Liverpool Arena.

20:34

Mengoni won the Composer Award at Eurovision 2023: what a prize it is

A few minutes before the start of the final of theEurovision Song Contest 2023, the delivery ceremony of the Marcel Bezençon Awards, the competition’s artistic side awards, took place at the Liverpool Arena. Marco Mengoni, together with Davide Petrella, was awarded the Composer Awards, i.e. the song for the best music, awarded by the composers of the pieces competing in the final. This is the second recognition for Italy after that of Mahmood in 2019 for Money.

20:15

Final Eurovision 2023: when Marco Mengoni sings, at what time

The performance of Marco Mengoni at the Eurovision 2023 final she is eleventh in the lineup. He should be on stage around 10pm. However, it is an indicative time and it is therefore advisable to tune in a few minutes before that time.

20:10

Eurovision 2023: the lineup of the final

Ecco the official lineup of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest with the singers in order of release:

– Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

– Portugal: Mimicat – oh heart

– Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun

– Poland: White – Solo

– Serbia: Luke Black – I’m just sleepy

– France: La Zarra – Obviously

– Cipro: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

– Spain: Blanca Paloma – Hey

– Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo

– Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – It blows

– Italy: Marco Mengoni – Two lives

– Estonia: Invite – Bridges

– Finland: Kaarija – Cha Cha Cha

– Czech Republic: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

– Australia: Voyager – Promise

– Belgium: Gustaf – Because Of You

– Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover

– Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – The Sun and the Moon

– Ukraine: Tvorchi – Heart of Steel

– Norway: Alexandra – Queen of Kings

– Germania: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

– Lithuania: Monika Linkyte – Stay

– Israel: Noah Kirel – Unicorn

– Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem

– Croatia: Let 3 – Mother SC!

– United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song

20:00

Eurovision 2023: why is it held in Liverpool

Last year’s winners Ukraine should have hosted l’Eurovision 2023 but due to the war the baton passed into the hands of the United Kingdom, which decided to organize the competition at the Liverpool Arena. Why was this city chosen? As the organizing committee explains, the merit of the British city is to have given the waiting for the Beatles and other iconic bands from the 80s and 90s scene.