I Carabinieri of the Nas of Parmaas part of the recent food safety checks carried out in the provinces of Parma, Modena and Piacenza, they found health and hygiene irregularities which led to administrative sanctions against 10 businesses for a total amount of over 17,000 euros.

76 kg of food products were subjected to seizure.

In the province of Parma:

at a butcher’s shop, hygienic-sanitary deficiencies were found inside the meat processing laboratory, due to the presence of ancient dirt on all the surfaces and equipment used, the presence of widespread formations of cobwebs with the presence of live spiders, continuity solutions in the tiles and plaster as well as mold on the ceiling; an administrative fine of 1,000 euros was imposed on the legal representative of the business;

in a restaurant, around 35 kg of various food products (dairy products, meat, fish and vegetables) were subjected to administrative seizure, for a commercial value of around 300 euros, as they were found in part expired and in part without traceability indications; inside the various premises of the business, old filth was found widespread on the floors, the presence of continuity solutions on the plaster of the walls and the lack of maintenance of the chest freezers, soaked in excessive ice, were ascertained. The lack of indication on the menu of the allergens relating to the dishes was also found. Administrative fines totaling 3,000 euros were imposed on the business owner;

at a canned food depot, the Nas soldiers found sanitation deficiencies due to the presence of traces of rodent excrement inside the local depot, where there were also widespread formations of cobwebs and dust on all surfaces; an administrative fine of 2,000 euros was imposed for the critical issues ascertained;

at a supermarket, hygienic-sanitary deficiencies emerged due to the presence, inside the food storage, of cobwebs on the walls, dust and old dirt on the surfaces. The presence of food packaging in direct contact with the floor was also detected. The carabinieri seized 7 packages of bakery products found displayed in the sales area at room temperature, disregarding the instructions regarding the storage methods indicated on the label. An administrative fine of 2,000 euros was imposed on the owner of the supermarket.

A Modena, at a self-service restaurant, hygienic-sanitary deficiencies were detected within the area of ​​administration and consumption of meals, due to water infiltrations from the ceiling which caused the detachment of some plasterboard false ceiling panels, resulting missing. The failure to affix the sign indicating the prohibition of smoking throughout the premises and the failure to show the training certificate for food personnel relating to an employee were ascertained. An administrative fine of 440 euros was imposed against the owner of the business and a warning was issued aimed at resolving the identified critical issues.

In province of Modena:

at a supermarket, hygienic-sanitary deficiencies were detected in the food storage rooms due to the presence of widespread dirt on the flooring, cobwebs on the walls and ceiling and the structural inefficiency of the cold rooms. A notice was issued to the legal representative of the business aimed at solving the critical issues encountered and restoring suitable sanitary conditions;

at a fast food restaurant, the military found health and hygiene deficiencies inside the food depot due to the presence of cockroaches, various material unrelated to the activity and uncovered waste containers. An administrative fine of 1,000 euros was imposed on the business owner;

26 kg of various food products (meat and fish), worth around 1,000 euros, were seized from a fast food restaurant, as they were found in part expired and in part without the mandatory traceability information (batch, date of freezing, origin, type ). Sanitary deficiencies have been ascertained due to the presence of old dirt on the flooring, walls and equipment. It was also found that the expected sign indicating the prohibition of smoking was not displayed within the premises. Administrative fines were imposed on the legal representative of the business for a total amount of 2440 euros;

at a fast food restaurant, the Nas carabinieri detected sanitary hygiene deficiencies due to the presence of dirt and cobwebs on the floor, walls, equipment and furnishings. The lack of preparation of the self-control procedures relating to the fight against pests and the failure to prepare the sign showing the list of substances that can cause intolerances or allergies in the gastronomic preparations offered for sale were found. A warning was issued against the owner of the business aimed at resolving the irregularities found.

A Piacenza: