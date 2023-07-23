Sweet or savory breakfast? Foods that must not be missing to stay healthy

Sweet or savory breakfast: the important thing is to follow these simple rules to fill up on energy for the day

Breakfast, as many experts confirm, is the most important meal of the day but is it better sweet or savoury?

It is essential to start the morning with a balanced meal that provides us with the energy needed to face daily activities. But the question arises: which type of breakfast is better than the classic cappuccino and brioche or the American one with toast, bacon, eggs and orange juice?

Many people love a savory breakfast in the early morning, but is this really the right choice to make?

Which is more nutritious and suitable to sustain us throughout the day: sweet or savory breakfast?

The answer is that both approaches can be valid, as long as you choose nutritious and healthy foods. So let’s see which foods should not be missing in your morning meal, regardless of your personal taste.

What to eat for breakfast to feel good (tantasalute.it)

Let’s start with the sweet breakfast. When choosing sweet foods, it’s important to opt for options that are less refined and full of added sugars. Take a cup of tea or coffee in moderation it can help us boost our energy. Furthermore, it is possible to combine foods such as fruit smoothies, yogurt naturale o Whole grains with honey o Maple syrup to obtain a sweet but also healthy and nutritious taste.

Moving on to savory breakfast, eggs are one of the best options. They are an excellent source of protein and provide important nutrients such as vitamin B12 and folic acid. You can prepare eggs in different variations, such as scrambled or boiled eggs, offering you a healthy and tasty breakfast. Accompany the eggs with fresh vegetables, such as tomatoes o spinachto add more vitamins e minerals.

In every type of breakfast, both sweet and savory, it is essential to include fresh fruit. Fruit is rich in vitamins, minerals e fibre, which keep us full for a long time and help our digestion. You can opt for a serving of whole fruit as one mela or one bananaor prepare a tasty mixed fruit salad with different types of fruit cut into small pieces.

Another important food in breakfast is whole grain bread. It’s a good source of complex carbohydrates, which provide long-lasting energy and help control blood sugar. You can accommodate wholemeal bread with proteins such as low-fat cheese o baked ham for a savory breakfast, or spread some peanut butter o jam no added sugar for a sweet breakfast.

Finally, don’t forget to include a good source of healthy fats in your breakfast. The avocado they are an excellent option, as they are rich in monounsaturated fats that promote heart health. You can spread them crushed on wholemeal rusks or add them as an egg topping. Other options include i Chia seedsrich in omega-3it is not nightswhich they also provide protein.

