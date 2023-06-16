Sweet or savory breakfast? Which is better to choose as the most important meal of the day

Is sweet or savory breakfast preferable? The experts finally clarify their position on this matter.

The most important meal on which nutritionists focus is certainly the breakfast, the components of which offer fertile ground for a heated food debate. Sweet or savory breakfast? In Italy, most of the population prefers breakfast dolce. So let’s talk about croissants/brioches, but also biscuits, rusks with jam and the like.

After that, going beyond our borders, several Europeans declare instead that they love breakfast salad: cold cuts, eggs, bacon, toasted bread – generally combined with a juice or a cup of long coffee. From a purely healthy point of view, which of the two is preferable?

Indeed, both have pros and cons. In general, it is important that breakfast includes all macronutrients, in order to make up for the prolonged fasting of the hours of sleep. We therefore insert carbohydrates, but also proteins, vitamins and a source of good fats – these are the necessary ingredients for a meal that can be considered healthy and balanced. Now, let’s see the advantages and disadvantages of both food choices.

Savory or sweet breakfast? Here’s how to start the day right

First, the savory breakfast it allows us to nourish our body more effectively, precisely because it includes the intake of carbohydrates, proteins and good fats. We reach the optimal level of satiety first and therefore reduce the amount of snacks throughout the day, precisely because we don’t need them. At the same time, among the good fats we unfortunately find a significant amount of saturated fats (mainly contained in cold cuts).

Consequently, if you particularly like a savory breakfast, it is preferable to prefer a avocado toast: warmed wholemeal bread, scrambled eggs and a few slices of ripe avocado to finish. A meal of this type allows us to consume the lean proteins derived from eggs, the good fats and vitamins from avocados and finally the carbohydrates and fibers from wholemeal bread.

The sweet breakfast instead it should be reduced (if not totally eliminated) from our diet. Firstly, it contemplates the intake of added sugars, mainly responsible for the resulting glycemic peak. This phenomenon deludes us that we are full, and then necessarily require further quantities of food during the day. In general, in fact, those who prefer sweet breakfasts don’t arrive full at lunchtime, precisely because it does not include the inclusion of macronutrients.

In this case, we advise you to proceed like this: a beautiful one portion of yoghurt (preferably Greek, as it is particularly proteinic), fresh fruit and dried fruit (for the intake of good fats) and finally organic muesli to make up for the lack of carbohydrates. Pair it all with a cup of coffee. Alternatively, you can enjoy a slice of toasted wholemeal bread with some jam with no added sugar and 100% peanut cream.