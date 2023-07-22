Sweet recipes with zucchini: 4 delicious pastries

Wondering what to do with all those zucchini from your garden? Did you know that you can also use the fresh vegetables for sweet recipes with zucchini?

When you think of zucchini, desserts probably don’t come to mind. However, these are incredibly delicious, and many of them are far healthier than traditional desserts. These 4 sweet recipes with zucchini will definitely surprise you when you find out how versatile the delicious vegetable is.

Prepare sweet recipes with zucchini

Zucchini season is officially here! Since they are fat-free and high in fiber, they are an indispensable part of our diet. We use them in many delicious dishes every day, but few of us know that they can also be used in the baking of many healthy delicacies. Zucchini keep your baked goods moist and can turn almost any sweet recipe into a culinary temptation.

Zucchini cake with yogurt

If you have a bountiful harvest, use the fresh zucchini or shred and freeze them to bake this delicious zucchini yogurt cake all year round. Just make sure you drain them well before using.

Zucchini Muffins

These muffins have the perfect moist texture thanks to the fresh zucchini and their unique, sweet taste makes them a favorite snack for young and old. Eat the zucchini muffins right out of the oven or wait until the next day when the texture will firm up without losing any of their moistness and crunch.

Chocolate cake with zucchini

The juicy and mild character of zucchini is perfect for baking chocolate cake and is an easy way to eat more veggies. This keeps every bite juicy and slightly chewy, with an intense chocolate flavor that now absorbs the spices more clearly.

Zucchini biscuits with chocolate chips and oatmeal

Learn how to bake the best zucchini cookies with chocolate chips and oatmeal. They’re so easy and quick to make that you can make them everyday or whenever you’re in the mood for something sweet. They are the perfect and healthy on-the-go snack!

