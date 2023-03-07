Many health-conscious people turn to sweeteners to avoid the harmful effects of sugar. Because it promotes obesity, among other things, and thus promotes the development of numerous diseases. Since sweeteners have hardly any calories and don’t raise blood sugar, they seem to be the perfect alternative to the “white poison”. But sweeteners are also becoming increasingly discredited, as many studies show that they can also damage the body.

Erythritol increases blood clotting

A new scientific work from the USA, in which German researchers were also involved, has now determined what frightening effects the sweetener erythritol, also known as E968, can have.

For the study, the researchers examined the blood of over 4,000 participants who had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease due to diabetes or obesity. Those who actually developed cardiovascular disease and, for example, suffered a heart attack over a period of three years had an increased concentration of erythritol in their blood.

In laboratory tests, the researchers then found that the addition of erythritol increased the risk of blood clotting and thus the risk of thrombosis formation. Such vascular occlusions, in turn, can trigger heart attacks and strokes.

Elevated erythritol values ​​even in healthy people

To see if the sweetener had the same effect on non-sick people, the researchers tested the blood of eight healthy subjects who drank a drink. It contained the usual amount of 30 grams of erythritol. The frightening thing: Here, too, the erythritol levels in the blood increased 1000-fold and remained significantly elevated over a period of two days. This increased the risk of thrombosis, i.e. the risk of the formation of a blood clot, for healthy people many times over.

“Our study shows that participants who consumed a beverage sweetened with erythritol had significantly elevated blood levels for days at a level found in many processed foods,” said senior author Stanley Hazen of the Lerner Institute and Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. The levels were well above those that increase the risk of clots, the researcher continued. It is therefore important that further studies are carried out to investigate the effects of the sweetener on the risk of heart attack and stroke – especially in people who were already at higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Heart disease in particular is the leading cause of death worldwide, so you have to make sure that food doesn’t make any hidden contributions.

Sugar alcohol erythritol enters the bloodstream

Erythritol is a common substitute for table sugar and is also found in many keto products, low-carb diets, diet drinks and chewing gum. It is a sugar alcohol obtained by fermenting corn and is 70 percent as sweet as sugar. It also occurs naturally in many fruits and vegetables. Erythritol has been approved in unlimited quantities in the USA since 1997 and in Europe since 2006, as tests have not revealed any serious side effects.

When ingested through diet foods, the substance enters the bloodstream and is mainly excreted in the urine. Since the body also produces erythritol itself naturally, the concentration in the blood can increase significantly as a result of the additional consumption.

Researchers consider the study to be important, but not meaningful

This is exactly why Anne Christin Meyer-Gerspach, head of the Metabolic Research Group, St. Clara Research in Basel, also has doubts about the study. Because it does not differentiate between the erythritol supplied from the outside and the erythritol produced by the body. An increased erythritol concentration in the blood could also be the result of a high level of self-production, for example if the blood sugar is high medical journal the researcher. Another study from before erythritol was used in foods would also have shown that elevated levels of erythritol were associated with an increased risk of heart attack.

Other researchers also question whether erythritol actually increases the risk of thrombosis. Harald Schulze from the Julius Maximilians University in Würzburg is rather skeptical about the conclusions of the study. Because the large cohort would have had an increased risk of disease anyway, one cannot draw a direct connection between the consumption of sugar substitutes such as erythritol and an increased risk of serious cardiac complications, the “Frankfurter Rundschau‘ the researcher. Even if he sees the work as an important door opener for further studies.

Stefan Kabisch from the Berlin Charité considers it important that sweeteners that have already been approved are examined more intensively. Since the study showed the effect of erythritol on blood clotting in healthy people, even if only with a small cohort, this risk is “[…] probably generalizable for all people,” the paper quotes the researcher as saying.

British study reveals how sweeteners attack gut

A study recently showed how harmful sweeteners are to the body Study from the British Anglia Ruskin University. She pointed out that excessive consumption of artificial sweeteners leads to a pathogenic change in the intestinal bacteria – and in the worst case can even cause the destruction of the intestinal walls.

According to this, artificial sweeteners such as saccharin, sucralose and aspartame – which are primarily found in the diet versions of soft drinks – can lead to the formation of bad bacteria in the intestines that secrete toxins. There is a risk that pathogenic intestinal bacteria will penetrate the cells of the intestinal wall and kill them.

According to the study, even the smallest amounts of the sweeteners can cause damage to the intestines – two cans of well-known light soft drinks would be enough.

Some sweeteners do raise blood sugar

A negative effect of sweeteners on the intestine was also confirmed Study from Israel. The researchers found that after just two weeks of consumption of saccharin, sucralose and aspartame, the composition and function of the microbiome in the gut changed. The small molecules that gut microbes release into the blood were also different than before.

In glucose tolerance tests (sugar load test by oral administration of sugar solution) they also found that the sweeteners

the subjects’ glucose tolerance deteriorated. This means that the blood sugar levels increased as a result of the consumption of the two substances, which can promote metabolic diseases such as diabetes in the long term.