Sweetener: There is a big lie behind supposed slimming products

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises against using sugar-free sweeteners to control weight. Studies have shown that this can help in the short term to lose weight or not to gain weight. With long-term use, however, the risk of weight gain and obesity increases, the WHO announced on Monday in Geneva.

She released this policy: ” The WHO recommends that sugar-free sweeteners should not be used as a means of weight control or to reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases.”

Regardless, the WHO also recommends reducing sugar consumption.

The experts had reviewed numerous studies on the use of sugar-free sweeteners. In adults, long-term consumption is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, they emphasize. Overall, there is also little evidence that the consumption of sweetened beverages with sugar-free sweeteners contributes to fat reduction.

After all, two studies have shown that drinks with sweeteners instead of sugar reduce tooth decay.

The WHO warns against these ingredients

She counts all synthetic and natural sweeteners as sugar-free sweeteners, including products from the Stevia plant. This includes

Acesulfam K

Advantam

Aspartame

Cyclamat

Neotum

Saccharin

steviol and

Sucralose.

These substances are found in many light and zero soft drinks, in puddings and yoghurts. But also in many sweets, for example in chewing gum.

Obesity is linked to numerous diseases

Obesity is considered a trigger for numerous diseases. As Canadian researchers wrote in a large-scale meta-study a few years ago, obesity in a way reflects our aging process. They say: Anyone who is overweight suffers from complaints that usually only appear in old age.

The scientists published their findings in the journal Obesity Reviews, the paper is titled Obesity and aging: Two sides of the same coin. (English: Obesity and aging: two sides of the same coin) .

The researchers led by study author Sylvia Santosa examined around 200 studies on the consequences of obesity. These include effects on the immune system, mobility and mental perception. The result: In terms of health burden, obesity mirrors the aging process. The researchers aren’t suggesting that aging and obesity are exactly the same thing—they refer to it as the instead “two sides of the same coin”.

How to take countermeasures if you are overweight

It is therefore important to avoid or counteract obesity. Experts name five points with which you can extend your life expectancy by up to ten years. The researchers advise:

Watch your weight: Your body mass index should be between 18.5 and 24.9. Both being overweight and underweight are a concern

Your body mass index should be between 18.5 and 24.9. Both being overweight and underweight are a concern Drink little or no alcohol: You should consume a maximum of 100 grams of pure alcohol per week, which corresponds to about 2.5 liters of beer

You should consume a maximum of 100 grams of pure alcohol per week, which corresponds to about 2.5 liters of beer Eat healthy: The scientists recommend eating less meat. Combine one unit of protein per day with five times the amount of vegetables

The scientists recommend eating less meat. Combine one unit of protein per day with five times the amount of vegetables Become a non-smoker: It’s never too late to quit smoking. Even those who decide to do so at the age of 50 are doing something good for their health

It’s never too late to quit smoking. Even those who decide to do so at the age of 50 are doing something good for their health Move: At the beginning, ten minutes a day is enough, the scientists recommend three hours of exercise per week as a goal

Billions of people are overweight

Billions of people are affected by overweight and obesity, writes the WHO. In 2016, 1.9 billion adults worldwide were overweight, more than 600 million of them severely overweight. In 2020, 38 million children under the age of five would have been overweight. A high body mass index (BMI), which estimates a person’s body fat percentage, caused four million deaths worldwide in 2017. BMI is calculated from height and weight. The WHO refers to the latest available estimates for all figures.