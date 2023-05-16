“Sweeteners are not for weight loss.” But the Sweeteners Association protests

Don’t use sweeteners neither to lose weight, nor to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The imperative comes from the World Health Organization, which has updated the Guidelines, after a careful analysis of studies on the subject. The results of this study underline that their use does not make you lose weight in the long run and have important side effects.

Do not use sweeteners: here is the WHO list

The new recommendations do not apply to diabetics, nor to personal hygiene products such as toothpastes or medicines. WHO denies the possibility of using practically any sweeteners, both synthetic and natural. So no to:

acesulfame K,

aspartame,

advantame,

cyclamates,

neotame,

saccharin,

sucralosio,

stevia,

stevia derivatives.

According to experts of the United Nations agency on health, to lose weight you need to increase the consumption of vegetables and fruit.

Don’t use sweeteners: here’s what the International Sweeteners Association (ISA) says

The response from the International Sweeteners Association was not long in coming. According to their experts «sweeteners with few or no calories they are safe to use. They are one of the most studied ingredients in the world and have been approved by all major safety bodies, including the European Food Safety Authority. On their role in weight loss diets, they add that it is “a disservice to public health not to recognize their role”.

For the ISA, “many scientific publications are ignored”

Over the years, said ISA President Bob Peterson, food and beverage companies have reformulated products as part of a global effort to follow public health recommendations for sugar reduction. They also allow people to enjoy foods and drinks with fewer calories.” The benefits of sweeteners “are now consolidated”. A large body of solid scientific evidence shows its “role in the fight against obesity by helping adults and children reduce their calorie intake and body weight.” They also offer “people with diabetes an important alternative to sugar” and their use helps protect teeth from cavities.

