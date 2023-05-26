Sweeteners, new health risk report worries: all natural alternatives

New attention has been placed on sweeteners and health risks, therefore it is necessary to evaluate alternatives.

That the artificial sweeteners they weren’t doing well, it was clear enough. The problem is that she now becomes “official”. The WHO has in fact created special guidelines which not only certify the consumption of these products as risky and useless for diets, but add a further category. Let’s just talk about the natural sweeteners.

In recent years these products had been classified as a lifeline because they derive from plants. Some very recent studies, however, have completely changed the rules. Apparently, in fact, there would be a completely different picture than expected, which deserves to be well outlined.

Sweeteners, WHO raises the alarm: the best alternatives

Sweeteners are a health risk and therefore should not be used, occasionally or continuously, as an alternative to the use of sugar. If in fact it is refined sugar is not optimal for diet and well-being, these are no less. The fundamental issue is that they don’t make you lose weight, so they’re useless. They are used in diets in the belief that they have an alternative but not only do they not taste like sugar and alter the flavour, but they do not serve their purpose because there is no scientific correlation with weight loss.

Are also “dangerous” because people are driven to eat more and more in the belief that that product won’t hurt. According to the WHO additionally in addition to causing bowel problems, cramps and joint ailmentsin the long run they increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and weight problems.

The only option that you can implement for avoid eating sugar is not to use it, thus avoiding wanting to find a substitute at all costs. And if you can’t do without it, there are some healthy options that can be used:

Lo coconut sugar which has no health problems and is a concrete help;

which has no health problems and is a concrete help; L’erythritol which is not a sweetener and can also be used for recipes;

which is not a sweetener and can also be used for recipes; Raw cane sugar and unrefined (so read carefully to avoid buying just a sugar that has been processed twice).

These are valid supports but the real challenge is learning to do without the consumption of sugar, especially for drinks, where you can perhaps use the miele and for desserts, adding flavor with the fruit and natural substances that are not aggressive to the body.