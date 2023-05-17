Sweeteners not recommended for weight loss: WHO warns which ones “not to use”

Sweeteners used to control weight or prevent chronic disease have harmful effects on health. Here are which ones to avoid.

L’OMS (l’World Health Organization) ha released the new guidelines on sweetenerswith which he warns against using these substances to lose weight or to reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Let’s try to understand together what they are and what they can do to our body. For any doubts, of course, we always ask our doctor and ask him all the questions we have

Beware of sweeteners: they could cause dangerous damage to health

Non-sugar sweeteners, such as acesulfame K, aspartame saccharin, sucralose, neotame, cyclamates, stevia and derivatives, in reality, do not bring any lasting beneficial effect to our body nor do they contribute to the reduction of body fat. Self taken for a long time, they could even cause undesirable effects, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and increased risk of adult mortality.

WHO specifies that the danger concerns “all synthetic, naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars found in processed foods and beverages“.

Sweeteners, in fact, are products that do not exist in nature, but which are created in the laboratory, through a process of chemical synthesis, i.e. the union of molecules which, usually, are not associated in this way. For example, aspartame is a sweetener born from the union of two amino acids found in different foods, namely L-aspartic acid and L-phenylalanine.

Despite their almost zero calorie load (which is why they have become very famous over the years), they have an overly sweet taste. To be clear, white sugar in crystals has about 300 kilocalories per 100 grams, but it is produced from a natural substance, sucrose, which is present in beets and sugar cane. With equal properties, therefore, sugar does less harm.

Sweeteners would have a number of side effectssuch as gastrointestinal and dermatological disorders. They should also not be taken by patients with phenylketonuria (lack of a digestive enzyme). Saccharin, for example, has a slightly bitter aftertaste which, in some cases, can cause hives and itching. Sodium or calcium cyclamates should not be taken during pregnancy and in the first years of life.

The director of the World Health Organization for nutrition and food safety, Francesco Branca, highlighted how the habit of replacing sugar with sweeteners does not help, in the long term, to counteract weight gain. To lose weight in a healthy way, you should eat foods with natural sugars (for example, fruit) or foods and drinks without added sugars.

The WHO, however, specifies that these recommendations do not apply to products containing sweeteners that are used for personal care and hygiene, such as toothpastes, face creams, some types of drugs or sugar alcohols (polyols), which are among the natural sugars.

Obviously, the studies conducted by the WHO must be adapted to the concrete casebecause the possible harmful effects of substances vary from person to person, depending on the actual clinical conditions and individual characteristics of each person.

