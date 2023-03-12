It is said that coffee should be sweetened because life is already too bitter. But certain sweeteners, according to new research, can get us in serious trouble.

Coffee is certainly, after water, the most loved and consumed drink in our country and beyond. It owes its international success to the intense flavor and the great charge of energy it can give. Watch out though how we drink it: if we add a certain type of sweetener to it, it can be very harmful and even put our lives at risk. Many love to taste it in a sweetened version, but to be careful of the figure and health in general they opt for sweeteners. Without knowing that by doing so they can run into much more serious trouble!

To turn the spotlight on the side effects of sweeteners added to coffee (and not only) is a new study published in the prestigious journal Nature Medicine and conducted by a team of researchers who report to the Lerner Research Institute of the Cleveland Clinic. The conclusion they have come to is very worrying indeed: reading is believing.

Sweeteners in the sights of the Lerner Research Institute

Specifically, the researchers found that erythritol, considered and sold as a completely healthy and natural sweetener as an alternative to traditional sugar, actually causes effects that can be particularly harmful for our body. In particular, adding erythritol to coffee can cause cardiovascular disorders and favor the formation of thrombi and clots. Analyzing more than a thousand patients who visited a facility specializing in cardiovascular disease, the researchers observed that those with higher levels of erythritol in their blood had a higher risk of dying.

It should be noted that the study did not take into consideration the origin of the natural sweetener. Not everyone knows that the body itself can produce it, especially in the case of individuals who follow a sedentary lifestyle and consume many calories during the day. Consequentially, the effects described above cannot be considered certain and irrefutable: it is necessary to deepen the analyzes relating to the risk of stroke or heart attack. What is certain is that the result of the study in question is in stark contrast to the advertised virtues of erythritol, starting from the ability to reduce the risk of diarrhea and abdominal pain.