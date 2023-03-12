Home Health Sweeteners, pay attention to the effects on health: the consequences can be serious
Health

Sweeteners, pay attention to the effects on health: the consequences can be serious

by admin
Sweeteners, pay attention to the effects on health: the consequences can be serious

It is said that coffee should be sweetened because life is already too bitter. But certain sweeteners, according to new research, can get us in serious trouble.

Coffee is certainly, after water, the most loved and consumed drink in our country and beyond. It owes its international success to the intense flavor and the great charge of energy it can give. Watch out though how we drink it: if we add a certain type of sweetener to it, it can be very harmful and even put our lives at risk. Many love to taste it in a sweetened version, but to be careful of the figure and health in general they opt for sweeteners. Without knowing that by doing so they can run into much more serious trouble!

Coffee is one of the most loved beverages ever. Watch out for how we sweeten it – AnsaFoto (Radio7.it)

To turn the spotlight on the side effects of sweeteners added to coffee (and not only) is a new study published in the prestigious journal Nature Medicine and conducted by a team of researchers who report to the Lerner Research Institute of the Cleveland Clinic. The conclusion they have come to is very worrying indeed: reading is believing.

Sweeteners in the sights of the Lerner Research Institute

Specifically, the researchers found that erythritol, considered and sold as a completely healthy and natural sweetener as an alternative to traditional sugar, actually causes effects that can be particularly harmful for our body. In particular, adding erythritol to coffee can cause cardiovascular disorders and favor the formation of thrombi and clots. Analyzing more than a thousand patients who visited a facility specializing in cardiovascular disease, the researchers observed that those with higher levels of erythritol in their blood had a higher risk of dying.

See also  Monoclonal antibodies of plants against Covid
sweetener erythrol health risks strokes heart attacks
Even natural sweeteners are to be considered particularly negative for health – AnsaFoto (Radio7.it)

It should be noted that the study did not take into consideration the origin of the natural sweetener. Not everyone knows that the body itself can produce it, especially in the case of individuals who follow a sedentary lifestyle and consume many calories during the day. Consequentially, the effects described above cannot be considered certain and irrefutable: it is necessary to deepen the analyzes relating to the risk of stroke or heart attack. What is certain is that the result of the study in question is in stark contrast to the advertised virtues of erythritol, starting from the ability to reduce the risk of diarrhea and abdominal pain.

You may also like

€84 and 2 points on your driving licence:...

Federal Health Minister visits Holocaust survivors from Ukraine...

Silicon Valley Bank, here’s how it came to...

“There is no magic pill to lose weight”

FFP2 masks in the test: Only four are...

Do cortisone drugs raise blood sugar? What can...

Putin’s game, Putin’s commitment, Putin’s advantage, Putin’s limits...

China, Li Qiang elected new premier

World Sleep Day, here are the 5 foods...

Shooting in the chalet street in Naples, hit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy