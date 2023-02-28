Sugar: who loves it, who fears it and who prefers to replace it with sweeteners. The alternative, in the collective imagination, helps to lose weight or not to gain weight. For diabetics it is a way to avoid blood sugar spikes, so common when consuming simple sugars. But is it really so?

Low-calorie artificial sweeteners are synthetic molecules capable of giving a sweet taste very similar to that of sucrose (common table sugar). However, very small quantities are enough to sweeten a dish, effectively saving calories.

Sweeteners: which are the most used?

Among the most used, aspartame has a sweetening power 200 times greater than sucrose, as does acesulfame K, while saccharin is 300-500 times sweeter. Considering that a teaspoon of sugar provides about 20 calories, if it were used to sweeten two or three coffees a day and maybe a cup of tea or herbal tea in the afternoon, resorting to sweeteners would allow a cut of about 80 calories a day. A modest saving, but still appreciable. In fact, we know that “an excessive consumption of sugars is associated with alterations in the state of health since it causes weight gain, tooth decay and possible alterations in glucose metabolism”. Mariangela Caputo is a nutritionist biologist at the endocrinology and metabolic diseases unit of the Luigi Vanvitelli University Hospital in Naples. “Raising blood sugar above the normal range results in hyperglycemia which can lead to the development of type 2 diabetes.”

Sugar consumption is still too high

As many as five European countries have asked the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) to establish on a scientific basis the maximum tolerable intake level for added sugars. However, EFSA has decided that it cannot be defined. Therefore the World Health Organization, with its recommendations, tries to limit the consumption of sugars as much as possible, recommending an ideal daily amount of 25-35 grams, corresponding to about six to seven teaspoons.

The added sugar problem

The dose includes both those added at the table, for example the teaspoon of sugar in coffee, and those added by the industry in the formulation of the product, the real enemy targeted by nutritionists and health institutions. Scientific studies have shown that approximately 75% of processed foods and beverages in the United States contain added sugars. In Italy, institutions and industries have concluded agreements over the last decade to reduce the amount of added sugar in products. Even today, an industrial fruit juice can contain over 10 grams of added sugar per 100 millilitres.

The hidden fats in light products

«In recent decades, precisely to limit the total consumption of sugars, there has been a sharp increase in the use of low-calorie sweeteners to replace them. They were thought to be a viable strategy for reducing total caloric intake and preventing obesity.” Maria Ida Maiorino is a member of the board of directors of the Italian Society of Diabetes (SID).

The importance of natural sugars

“There may be an advantage to using sweeteners. However, resorting to them systematically is a less natural strategy than the most convenient one for the purposes of general health, which consists in limiting the consumption of “good” sugars in the diet. Therefore, complex carbohydrates that have a low glycemic index – therefore wholemeal pasta and bread – and fruit sugars should be preferred».

What is the paradoxical caloric quota?

These are associated with other nutrients important for health such as mineral salts, antioxidants and fibers, which slow down their release into the blood. Artificial sweeteners, on the other hand, do not contain any beneficial nutrients. After all, even their use can be associated with weight gain, due to the increase in the so-called paradoxical caloric quota. This term refers to those calories associated with the intake of foods formulated with artificial sugars which also include a significant amount of fat to increase their palatability (generally light products, ed). The advantage, in these cases, is really negligible.

The trick of sweeteners for the brain

Without forgetting that artificial sweeteners represent a sort of deception for the body: they do not supply sugar, but the taste receptors do not lose their habit of sweets. Indeed, they begin to desire it even more precisely because aspartame & co. they have a greater sweetening power than sugar.

The main uses of the various sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners are used industrially to increase the palatability of foods and drinks in light versions or as preservatives in jams and jellies.

Aspartame is used above all in the production of snacks, snacks, carbonated drinks, ice creams, yogurt and chewing gum;

acesulfame K, due to its resistance to heat, is widespread in packaged or long-life confectionery products;

saccharin is widely used for the production of light drinks, chewing gum, fruit-based condiments, decorations for confectionery products, jellies, jams, juices;

sodium cyclamate, which has a lower sweetening power than the others (about 30-80 times greater than table sugar). It is generally used in combination with saccharin for the preparation of sweet and sugary drinks, for different types of chewing gum, jellies and jams.

Be careful not to exceed the doses

The European Food Safety Authority classifies artificial sweeteners as chemical additives and for each of them indicates the acceptable daily dose that a person can take throughout life without risk to health. However, given that they are present in many commonly purchased and consumed foods, exceeding the quantities may not be so difficult.

Sweeteners should not become a habit for diabetics

Sweeteners were also born with the aim of offering diabetics the possibility of including foods with a sweet taste that were not sugary in their diet. But even if the main international diabetes societies have not yet taken a single position on the subject, patients with diabetes are generally invited to use them occasionally, and not to make them a habit.

Better to follow the Mediterranean diet

«The diabetic’s diet is not particularly different from that recommended for all other people. A healthy diet can be based on the model of the Mediterranean diet. It is a diet that has great nutritional and preventive value for many non-communicable chronic diseases. Therefore, occasionally, low-calorie sweeteners can be used instead of common table sugar. However, the choice of sweeteners also depends on the general condition of the patient. In fact, pregnant women, even if diabetic, are not advised to use sweeteners because they can harm the development and health of the embryo. The only one permitted, in moderation, is stevia which represents a natural alternative to aspartame and artificial sweeteners in general».

Beware of erythritol: it increases the risk of strokes and heart attacks

Excessive consumption of erythritol may be linked to an increased risk of developing stroke or heart attack. The news is contained in a study by the New Cleveland Clinic, published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine. The researchers looked at data from 4,000 people living in the United States and Europe. The research team compared blood erythritol levels with the likelihood of having cardiovascular disease. At the same time, the researchers examined the effects of adding the sweetener in blood samples or isolated platelets. The results, the authors report, showed that erythritol promoted clot formation.

Not proven increased risk of cancer

Synthetic sweeteners have also been included among the additives considered carcinogenic. In 1977 a study was published which showed an increase in cases of bladder cancer in rats fed high doses of saccharin. That’s why it was banned in Canada at that time. After almost 50 years, the association between sweeteners and cancer is still widely debated. «A systematic review recently published by the World Health Organization entitled Health effects of the use of non-sugar sweeteners reported no link between consumption of low-calorie sweeteners and cancer risk. Carlo La Vecchia is an epidemiologist at the State University of Milan and a researcher at the Airc Foundation against cancer.

Do they increase the risk of type 2 diabetes?

For some time the effects of sweeteners have been under the magnifying glass of researchers from the most important universities. Several studies have already shown how the use of these low-calorie sugar substitutes benefits those who use them regularly the development of type 2 diabetes. Other research has instead underlined how they deceive the brain and paradoxically make us fat.

Do Sweeteners Help You Lose Weight? The results of the studies

In the vast majority of studies, there was no significant difference between sweeteners and sugar, regarding:

weight;

blood sugar control;

dental health;

cancer;

cardiovascular diseases;

kidney disease;

mood disorders.

Sweeteners also prompt you to eat more

A research, published in Cell Metabolism, demonstrates how artificial sweeteners trick the brain into altering the perception of taste. The study has currently been performed on animals. By putting them on a diet with large amounts of sweeteners, the researchers found that the animals ate much more, making them gain weight. In practice, experts have identified that sweeteners stimulate appetite by triggering a complex network of neurons. Sweetness deceives the brain, which however does not find energy content, “asking” to eat more.

Sweeteners should not be taken during pregnancy

Moms, if you think that drinking drinks with artificial sweeteners during pregnancy is healthier than ingesting sugar… You are very wrong. Indeed, it would seem that during pregnancy, consuming drinks sweetened with artificial substances, used paradoxically to avoid sugar calories, would expose the unborn to overweight and obesity from the very first years of life.

Natural alternatives to sweeteners

Sweeteners can also be natural. Unlike artificial sweeteners, which are obtained by chemical synthesis and have minimal or no nutritional and caloric value, natural sweeteners are also nutritious or caloric. They are extracted from plants and have an energy boost. The most widespread and used are stevia and fructose.

Fructose

The latter has a higher sweetening power than sucrose, but the same calories and a slightly lower glycemic index, in fact it is also often used by diabetics. However, when used in amounts greater than the recommended doses, it can cause ailments such as diarrhea, bloating, and abdominal pain.

Stevia

The stevia, instead, it has no calories, sweetens 300 times more than sugar and has a glycemic value of zero. All characteristics that make it one of the preferred options by nutritionists and the scientific community in general.

The other natural sweeteners

Also natural are the sweeteners derived from proteins such as thaumatin, miraculin, monellin, extracted from some tropical fruits and plants. To date, however, only thaumatin has been approved for human consumption. Finally, polyols, such as sorbitol, xylitol or maltitol, derive in part from natural sources and then undergo transformations in the laboratory. They replace sugar especially in chewing gum, candy and baked goods. Over 20-50 grams per day, however, risk giving laxative effects with alteration of the intestinal habit.

