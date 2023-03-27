Sweeteners, a hoax? What do Italians think about sugars and sweeteners? Do they read packaged food labels carefully? A research carried out by Natruly, a health food brand, shows that in Italy attention to labels is high: 94% of those interviewed say they check them. What is of interest is above all the quantity of sugars… But chat can we do to satisfy our “natural” desire for sweets? Advice from Niklas Gustafson, one of the founders of Natruly.

Only 36% look at whether the presence of artificial sweeteners is indicated. Yet 69% believe sweeteners are unhealthy and 58% think they are even less healthy than sugar.

Sweeteners, a hoax?

“The difference between sugar e sweeteners is that the former makes you fat, sweeteners don’t”. Real? Italians are divided: on this statement, in expressing their agreement from zero (not at all) to ten (completely), 51.5% are positioned between zero and four, 48.5% between five and ten.

There is a widespread belief that sugar-free products always contain sweeteners. 15% are convinced of this and overall 69.5% are quite sure of it.

Much uncertainty as to whether it is better to consume products with sweeteners rather than sugar: 46% disagree with this view, with scores from zero (not at all) to four (little), the remaining 54% share the statement with scores from five (enough) to ten (completely).

I Best known sweeteners are those produced synthetically such as aspartame and saccharin (68%) but their sweetening power is not known – in truth about 400 times higher than sugar than saccharin and about 200 times that of aspartame – in fact there is a widespread belief that sweeteners do not sweeten as much as sugar: 65.5% are quite to completely convinced of it.

The need to clarify sweeteners

Natrulystandard-bearer of healthy and natural food, enemy of additives, clarifies: nothing artificial and ultra-processed is good for the body and artificial sweeteners are no exception. In fact, these are designed in the laboratory to replace the calories of sugar in foods and are present in a wide variety of products, especially those labeled “light”, “dietary”, “sugar-free”, including yogurt, cereals, frozen , drinks, chewing gum and condiments.

However, dietary does not mean healthy: «sweeteners are shortcuts to overcoming sugar addiction, but they become a bigger problem for diet and health – explains Niklas Gustafson, founder of Natruly together with Octavio Laguía –. Chemicals found in common sweeteners have been shown to cause digestive problems and be related to a higher risk of obesity, because by providing sweet taste without providing energy, they can interfere with the mechanisms that regulate appetite and satiety».

Beware of harmful substances

In short, beware: products marketed without sugar can be loaded with harmful chemicals. «You shouldn’t be uncritically won over by the promise of a lower calorie intake – Gustafson comments.

“Eliminating sugar from your diet is key, but so is not tricking your body into using artificial sweeteners. The body must be educated through the adoption of healthy eating habits” Gustafson adds.

“By reducing the consumption of sweet foods, the palate recovers its natural sensitivity. The diet must therefore be based on fresh foods and if it is necessary to sweeten it, it is better to look for healthier alternatives such as coconut sugar or raw honey” continues the founder of Natruly.

The ingredients of really “good” products

Natruly products are born from these deep convictions: good in taste and effects on nutrition. Products created through a long process of R&D and from selection of natural ingredients “that are good” for man and the planet. It is the case of bodies he was born in buckwheat loaded with vitamins, minerals and fiber, the beet, with multiple nutritional properties, which provides sweetness and natural color, of pistachiosrich in vitamins and minerals, many of which are antioxidants chicory root, which helps relaxation and sleep, promotes digestion and renewal of intestinal flora, lowers blood sugar, increases satiety and helps weight loss. These and many others are the ingredients of Natruly snacks.

The big deception: the sweetener

Sweeteners “trick” the body into thinking it will receive sugar. When he doesn’t get it, the need increases and the desire for sugary foods grows. Over time, this constant need can become a habit that’s hard to break.

This process is related to an increased risk of obesity because the body loses the ability to measure how many calories it is consuming and indicates that it needs to continue eating.

What can we do to satisfy our sweet desire? Niklas Gustafson’s advice

The battle against sugar it can be difficult at first. However, it must not impose itself as a prohibition and torture decision. The first thing we need to understand is what kind of sugar are we eating and identify whether the craving for a specific food is really hunger.

Some suggestions:

–eat as natural as possible: lean meats, fresh vegetables and greens, fats. nuts and fruit

–drink water throughout the day. Sometimes when we are dehydrated we tend to crave sweet foods

–sleep well, because tiredness can cause anxiety and generate the desire to get energy from sugary foods

–avoid fruit juicessoft drinks and diet products

–replace cravings for sweets with a portion of fruit during the day

–do not suppress the craving for sweets. It’s better to eat that ice cream with all its calories than to opt for a choice that looks healthier but is far worse for your diet and health.

What do you think of these considerations on sweeteners and sugar? We talked about Natruly also here about healthy snack between meals.

(S.R.)