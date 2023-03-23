The study showed that fatty and sweet foods strongly activated the reward system. “Our measurements of brain activity have shown that the brain rewires itself through the consumption of fries and the like,” says study leader Marc Tittgemeyer. It subconsciously learns to prefer rewarding food.

The German researchers assume that the learned preference will continue after the study. “New connections are made in the brain, which don’t break down again so quickly. The point of learning is that you don’t forget things you’ve learned so quickly,” explained Tittgemeyer.

