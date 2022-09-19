If you have swelling and discomfort, perhaps you have not thought about this particular intolerance that few think about. Here’s what it could be.

Treccani defines intolerance as “the inability or impossibility of enduring (something) and phenomena that, from a clinical point of view, properly fall within the framework of allergy, or, more generally, hypersensitivity”.

Feeling bloated, heavy, often accompanied by malaise, is a very common condition. What often happens, is of underestimate the symptomsnot understanding what could be hidden.

Nickel intolerance, that’s where it hides

When we talk about intolerance, especially in recent years, we think of the most common ones, with an exponential growth of that towards the gluten.

There is a specific intolerance, among other things very widespread, which is never thought of, and which is not easy to understand immediately. This is theintolerance to nickel. As we know, those who are hypersensitive to some elements, fight with annoyances that often affect daily well-being, such as swelling, weight gain, and ailments such as headaches.

The editorial staff of Natural Healththe specialized magazine of Riza grouprecently talked about this problem, starting with some requests for help from readers struggling with swelling and fatigue caused by a niche intoleranceL. The first advice of the experts is to resort to detoxification, because “In any case of intolerance there is a problem of intestinal permeability, in which the irritated membrane and the enlarged intercellular junctions allow some substances to pass undisturbed. This triggers a reaction of the immune system, which tries to expel these substances, generating the typical symptoms including swelling ”.

In fact, if, after carrying out the necessary tests to identify intolerances and identifying what you suffer from, the doctors’ advice was to eliminate foods containing nickel, according to Riza experts it would be appropriate first focus on detoxificationAnd. In practice, it is necessary to get rid of the excess nickel accumulated by the body.

The natural health remedy is to drink every morning on an empty stomach, for the duration of a month or so, a centrifuged celery juice; this vegetable has diuretic and purifying properties, therefore perfect for eliminating excess metals. The juice should be drunk as soon as you wake up on an empty stomach, and wait about half an hour before having your usual breakfast.

The second step is to strengthen the intestinal walls, and for this experts consider it useful to take a supplement that contains colostrum – a substance with low fat content, which provides numerous amino acids, vitamins and growth factors useful for restoring the functionality of the intestine. Colostrum can be found in pharmacies, usually in sachets, and we recommend “take two a day for a month (at different times of the day), then one a day for another two months “.