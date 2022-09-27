Swollen joints can cause other symptoms, which need to be discussed with a health specialist.

Many people wake up and notice that the hands are swollenwhich is strange because during the night the body rests without much effort.

However, this discomfort can be caused by multiple factors, but in most cases it can be alleviated without any specific treatment, simply by making some lifestyle changes.

Swelling of the hands in sleep: what it depends on

According to the MSD Manual, the swelling is usually due to a excess fluid in the tissues and it can be generalized or limited to a single limb or a part of it.

When swelling causes certain symptoms such as wheezing, coughing up blood, or a sudden onset, it is important to seek immediate medical attention to determine the cause and treatment.

It is therefore essential to know the reasons why the hands can become inflamed at night.

1) Incorrect sleeping position

This is one of the most common and normal causes of swollen hands during sleep and occurs because most of the weight is placed on one side, putting pressure on one of the hands, thus impeding blood circulation and causing swelling.

Experts advise to constantly change position during sleep and to place your hands on your hips without exerting any pressure on them. Ideally, the hands should be able to breathe so that the blood can flow properly.

2) Diet rich in sodium

In general, people on high-salt diets can retain fluids and cause swelling of the hands during sleep. To avoid this problem, it is important to adjust the diet with low sodium foods or use aromatic drinks to reduce salt intake. It is also essential to eliminate the consumption of fast food and canned foods, as their sodium level is very high.

3) Circulatory disorders

This is also one of the most common causes of swollen hands at night. Poor circulation occurs with advancing age and stiffening of the vessels can cause circulation disturbances.

To manage this situation, massages such as the lymphatic drainage to activate circulation. In addition, it is recommended to alternate movements and raise the arms as active breaks to improve blood circulation.

4) Fluid retention

The fluid retention it can occur for many reasons, including an unbalanced diet or pre-existing health conditions. Excess water in the body can cause swelling of the tissues in the extremities, especially the hands and feet. In this case, it is important to seek medical attention to determine the cause and treatment.

5) Arthritis

This inflammatory condition causes pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints. It usually affects the hand joint and tends to inflame it completely. To treat this condition, it is essential to follow the doctor’s instructions, who tend to take anti-inflammatory drugs, physiotherapy and even surgery.

6) Carpal tunnel syndrome

In carpal tunnel syndrome, the center of the hand is compressed, causing numbness, tingling, pain, muscle weakness and swelling of the hand. Often this syndrome occurs in people who perform repetitive actions with their hands, such as cooks, seamstresses, and other professions.

7) Medicines

Some medications used to treat high blood pressure or diabetes can cause swelling of the hands during sleep. To manage this situation, it is important to see your doctor to adjust the dosage or change your treatment if necessary.