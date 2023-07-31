Swimmer’s ear, what it is and how to prevent it

Swimmer’s otitis is an annoying ear problem that frequently strikes in the summer. Here are the symptoms and the best remedies to deal with it.

Swimmer’s ear infection, also known as otitis externa, is a common disorder that affects the ear canal. This condition occurs often after prolonged immersion in water, such as when swimming, from which it gets its popular name. High humidity facilitates the growth of bacteria or fungi, causing painful ear inflammation.

This problem can occur due to bacterial infections, fungal or viral. The Staphylococcus aureus e Pseudomonas aeruginosa they are among the most common bacteria that are responsible for this condition. Symptoms can occur within hours or even days after exposure to water. However, if treated correctly, swimmer’s ear infection can resolve quickly without leaving any negative consequences.

Recognize and prevent swimmer’s ear infection

The first signal of an external otitis can be a annoying itchwhich usually precedes the onset of a strong pain and that can last even a few days. Other symptoms include a feeling of pressure in the ear and, in some cases, hearing loss. Swimmer’s ear infection can be prevented using several strategies. An effective method is to clean the ears thoroughly after each time you have dived in water. Also, avoid inserting objects, such as cotton swabs, into the ear canal as they can damage the delicate skin of the ear and lead to ear infections.

Swimmer’s ear symptoms and remedies

Another effective way to prevent swimmer’s ear is to gently rinse your ears with clean water after a dip in the ocean or pool. You can also try a natural solution of half rubbing alcohol and half white vinegar to instill in the ear to prevent infection. These methods will help you keep the healthy ears and to enjoy your water activities to the fullest.

Also, it’s important to keep in mind that people who have an ear infection should avoid swimming in the sea or in the pool until they are fully healed. The treatment of otitis can include the use of local therapy, such as washing the ear canal and applying medications directly to the affected area.

It’s important to note that swimmer’s ear, while annoying, can be easily prevented and treated. To avoid the onset of this condition, it is essential to follow a few simple measures. After swimming, dry your ears carefully and remember not to insert objects into your ear canal. In case of symptoms, it is advisable to consult a doctor promptly for proper management and to prevent complications.

