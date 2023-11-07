Swimming and Gym Activity as Medicine: The Enervita 34 Project Offers 12 Extra Hours of Life

Swimming and Gym Activity Offered as Medicine: Four Lessons in Pharmacies as a Gift

Jesi (Ancona), 6 November 2023 – Team Marche, the management team behind swimming pools in Jesi, Moie di Maiolati, and Osimo, is offering a unique initiative in collaboration with the Body Line gym. This initiative is based on a study conducted by Harvard University, which states that “for every hour of physical exercise you live three hours longer.” With this in mind, Team Marche is offering individuals the opportunity to engage in physical activity at various levels, tailored to their needs.

“The Enervita 34 project is designed to promote both physical and mental health, combating general aging and loneliness,” explains Mirko Santoni, the president of Team Marche. “This project includes exercise programs both in the water and in the gym, specifically designed to counteract the effects of aging and motivate the elderly to invest in their health and future, especially in the fight against loneliness.”

To ensure easy access to these exercise programs, Team Marche has established a reference number for people above the age of 65. Francesca, a responsible and trained individual, will be available to respond to any logistical queries and provide useful information to participants. As an incentive, the exercise programs are packaged in a medicine-like box, with each entry offering four hours of activity, equivalent to 12 hours of extended life according to Harvard University’s findings.

“The boxes can be collected free of charge at participating pharmacies,” Santoni elaborates. “They will be distributed by family doctors and selected pharmacies, such as Grammercato in Jesi, Falaschi in Moie, and the San Biagio snc pharmacy in Osimo. Additionally, they will also be available for purchase at the swimming pools in Jesi, Osimo, Moie di Maiolati, and the Body Line gym in Jesi.”

The understanding that physical exercise should be an integral part of daily life is becoming increasingly recognized. It not only improves physical well-being but also enhances cognitive abilities, combats anxiety and depression, and prevents feelings of isolation and loneliness. Physical exercise has proven to be an effective ally in the treatment of anxiety and depression, with even more substantial long-term results than pharmacological treatments, as demonstrated by research conducted by Duke University in 1999.

While physical exercise cannot completely prevent the effects of aging or certain disorders such as hypertension or diabetes, it can significantly slow down the process. Regular exercise positively impacts the cardiovascular and metabolic systems, preventing weight gain and promoting flexibility and mobility. Furthermore, engaging in physical activity encourages individuals to leave their homes, interact with others, and maintain a meaningful everyday life.

The Enervita 34 project aims to bring these benefits to the community, providing individuals with the necessary support and resources to lead healthier lives. With this innovative initiative, Team Marche is paving the way for a better future in which physical exercise is regarded as essential medicine.

As the saying goes, “Train, do physical exercise, and protect yourself from ailments such as isolation and loneliness.” So why not start investing in your health and future today?

